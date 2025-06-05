403
Lawmaker Zambelli's Escape Highlights Brazil's Judicial Crisis And International Scrutiny
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Carla Zambelli, a federal deputy from Brazil, currently resides in the United States after fleeing her country in May 2025. She crossed into Argentina before flying to the US and now plans to move to Italy, where she holds dual citizenship.
Zambelli's departure followed a ten-year prison sentence from Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) for her involvement in a 2023 cyberattack against the National Justice Council.
Official court documents confirm the conviction, which also included a R$2 million ($350k) fine and the loss of her parliamentary mandate. After her exit, the STF issued a preventive arrest warrant, froze her assets, and requested her inclusion on Interpol's red notice list.
Zambelli's husband confirmed their location in Florida and their intention to seek refuge in Italy. At the time she left Brazil, no legal restriction prevented her departure.
Zambelli claims political persecution and argues that her Italian citizenship will protect her from extradition. Italian law generally does not require the extradition of its own citizens, but courts can consider dual citizenship cases individually.
Italy previously extradited Henrique Pizzolato, a dual citizen, to Brazil in 2015 after determining his Brazilian citizenship took precedence. If Italy refuses extradition, it must consider enforcing the sentence domestically.
Legal experts note that the United States and Brazil have an active extradition treaty, and her Italian citizenship does not shield her from extradition from the US. Zambelli faces an additional criminal case in Brazil for brandishing a firearm and stalking a journalist in 2022.
Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Faces Scrutiny
The Supreme Federal Court has already voted for a five-year sentence in this separate matter, pending final proceedings. The STF's handling of Zambelli's case has intensified international debate about the court's activist role and impartiality.
Analyses by international legal scholars, including a 2025 Inter-American Law Review study , criticize the STF for assuming the roles of“victim, prosecutor, and judge” in politically charged cases, undermining the separation of powers.
The study draws direct comparisons to Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice, which has validated disputed elections and targeted opposition leaders, eroding democratic checks.
A 2025 SCIRP Journal study found that, while Brazil's judiciary is independent, impartiality is inconsistent, with decisions often influenced by political alignment rather than legal rigor.
The STF's secrecy in investigations-often kept off public dockets-has drawn further comparisons to Venezuela's opaque judicial processes.
For instance, Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized raids on Bolsonaro allies based on evidence later deemed flawed, such as WhatsApp messages dated after a suspect's tenure.
These concerns are reflected in Brazil's global standing. According to a 2025 report, Brazil ranks 141st out of 142 countries in the global judicial impartiality ranking , just ahead of Venezuela.
This ranking highlights the perception of political interference, corruption, and inefficiency in Brazil's judiciary, undermining investor confidence and eroding public trust in democratic institutions.
Uruguay, Chile, and Argentina all rank significantly higher, showing that greater judicial impartiality and efficiency are possible in the region.
The report emphasizes that without structural reforms to strengthen independence, combat corruption, and promote transparency, Brazil will struggle to consolidate democracy and attract investment.
Legal scholars and observers call for greater transparency and for politically sensitive rulings to be reviewed by unbiased, non-Brazilian judges.
Critics argue that the STF's expanded powers, while intended to safeguard democracy, may lack constitutional legitimacy and risk destabilizing Brazil's institutions.
Zambelli's case highlights broader issues: the use of dual citizenship to evade justice, judicial activism, and the challenges of cross-border law enforcement.
Her assets, including bank accounts, real estate, and social media, remain frozen to secure payment of court-ordered damages. If she continues to post on social media despite the ban, she faces a daily fine of R$50,000.
The outcome of Zambelli's extradition case will influence Brazil's business climate, legal certainty, and the credibility of its institutions. It underscores the urgent need for transparent, impartial judicial processes and external oversight to restore public trust and uphold democratic standards.
