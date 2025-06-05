Global Nutraceutical Products Market Estimated To Reach USD 912.25 Billion By 2030, Growing At A 7.50% CAGR: Markntel Advisors

NEW DELHI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Nutraceutical Product Market size was valued at around USD 591.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach roughly USD 912.25 billion by 2030 , growing at a rate of about 7.50% per year from 2025 to 2030, according to a recent report by MarkNtel Advisors.

This growth is largely due to people becoming more health-conscious and showing a greater interest in functional foods. The rise in chronic illnesses and stricter government rules on food fortification also play a significant role in driving market demand. Customization is becoming increasingly popular as more consumers recognize the availability of personalized nutraceuticals that meet their unique health needs. Many people are looking for personalized supplements, diet plans, and fitness routines that can assist them in achieving better health.

Additionally, there's a growing focus on medical nutrition, especially with dietary supplements being used to address issues like heart disease and malnutrition. The aging population, rising healthcare costs, and changing lifestyles, combined with investments from established companies in new product development, are expected to boost the market further. Overall, the nutraceuticals market is evolving to provide better solutions for people's health needs.

Global Nutraceutical Products Market Value & Statistics:



Market Value in 2024: USD 591.1 Billion

Projected Valuation by 2030: USD 912.25 Billion

Forecast Period CAGR: 7.50% (2025–2030)

Base Year: 2024 | Historical Years: 2020–2023

Leading Segment "By Distribution Channel": Specialty Stores Leading Region: Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape: List of Largest Nutraceutical Product Manufacturing Companies Worldwide



Archer Daniels Midland Company.

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

Danone

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

General Mills Inc.

Financial Details

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd

Kellogg Company

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.

Omega Protein Corp.

Zymes LLC Others

These companies lead the market due to their extensive product portfolios and commitment to innovation.

Industry Recent Development:

2024 : BASF launched a new line of sustainable, algae-based omega-3 supplements. This shift towards algae-derived omega-3 oils offers a vegan and potentially more sustainable alternative to traditional fish oil supplements, aligning with growing consumer demand for plant-based and eco-friendly options.

Global Nutraceutical Products Market Segmentation Insight



By Product Type: (Functional Beverages, Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements)

By Distribution Channel: (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, Others)

By End User: (Household, Commercial) By Source: (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Vitamins, Minerals)

1.) Specialty Stores Segment Gaining Popularity in the Nutraceutical Market

Specialty stores are set to become the fastest-growing distribution channel in the global nutraceutical market from 2025 to 2030. This surge is driven by a rising consumer demand for personalized health solutions and expert advice. Unlike mass retailers, specialty stores like GNC and Vitamin Shoppe provide curated products and knowledgeable staff, offering tailored recommendations for specific health concerns. Consumers are increasingly turning to these stores for premium, scientifically formulated supplements. Additionally, the integration of online platforms with in-store consultations is enhancing customer experience and engagement.

Industry Dynamic -

1.) Nutraceutical Product Market Trend

Growing Demand for Customized Nutraceuticals - The demand for customized nutraceuticals is rapidly increasing as consumers become more aware of their health benefits. There is a growing interest in personalized products, including supplements and diet plans, designed to address specific nutritional needs. This trend towards customization is expected to drive the expansion of the nutraceutical market in the coming years, as nutritional supplements play a crucial role in promoting proactive and predictive health interventions.

2.) Nutraceutical Product Market Challenges

High Costs Associated with Raw Materials - The nutraceuticals industry faces significant challenges due to the high costs associated with raw materials. Producing these products often involves extracting ingredients that yield limited quantities, leading to elevated manufacturing expenses. Furthermore, while nutraceuticals provide various health benefits, they are not without risks, as indicated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which lists potential side effects such as rashes and severe joint pain. These factors may contribute to a downturn in the nutraceutical market in the coming years.

3.) Growth Opportunity

Impact of Emerging E-Commerce Platforms on Nutraceuticals - E-commerce is revolutionizing the global nutraceutical products market by enhancing industry growth and consumer engagement. The swift adoption of online shopping, particularly in emerging markets, has made nutraceuticals more accessible. These platforms enable the launch of personalized and specialty products that may not be available in traditional stores. With the rise of direct-to-consumer models and subscription services, brand loyalty is increasing. As companies develop strong digital strategies, e-commerce will continue to drive market expansion and growth opportunities through 2030.

Geographical Analysis

By Region:



North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Asia-Pacific Region Set to Lead the Nutraceutical Products Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global nutraceutical products market from 2025 to 2030, fueled by a mix of demographic, economic, and regulatory changes impacting consumer behavior. The middle class is rapidly growing in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, leading to increased health awareness and higher disposable incomes. This shift encourages greater spending on preventive healthcare, functional foods, dietary supplements, and fortified drinks. Furthermore, heightened awareness surrounding immunity, gut health, and chronic disease prevention post-COVID is driving long-term adoption of nutraceuticals in the region.

List of Table:



Functional Beverages (Sports Drinks, Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks, Fruit & Vegetable Juices)

Functional Foods Dietary Supplements



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies Others



Household Commercial



Probiotics

Prebiotics

Vitamins Minerals

: Size & Global Nutraceutical Products Market Analysis: Global Nutraceutical Products Market Revenues (USD Million): Global Nutraceutical Products Market Volume (Million Units): Regional Market Size & Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.): Strategic Imperatives for Growth & Success in the Nutraceutical Market: Company Profiles Overview: Recent Developments in Major Nutraceutical Companies: Trend, Opportunity, Challenge and Key DriverMarket Regulations, Policies & Product StandardsMarket Hotspots & Regional OpportunitiesGlobal Nutraceutical Products Market Value Chain Analysis

Report List of Figures

: Global Nutraceutical Products Market Dynamics: Global Nutraceutical Products Market Trends & Developments: Nutraceutical Products Market Hotspots & Opportunities: Value Chain Analysis of Global Nutraceutical Products Market: By End User Market Size Overview: By Source Market Distribution: Comparative Market Analysis by Regions: Market Growth Forecast (2020-2030): Competitive Landscape of the Nutraceutical Products Market: Distribution Channel Performance Analysis

