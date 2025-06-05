Bengaluru Stampede: RCB, Cricket Association Organised Celebration, Not Govt, Says K'taka HM

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) Commenting on the stampede that claimed 11 lives in Bengaluru on Wednesday during the victory celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team for lifting the IPL trophy after 18 years, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that it was not the government that wanted to bring the players for the victory celebrations to Bengaluru.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, HM Parameshwara claimed, while answering a question,“We did not make any request to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise or the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in this regard, and they had organised the victory celebration event.”

“The government also felt that it should felicitate the players and be a part of the celebration because it was a Bengaluru team. That's all,” Parameshwara stated.

"The KSCA and the RCB brought the team to Bengaluru for celebrations. All aspects will be enquired into, and once the information is available, all questions will be answered," he further added.

“Fortunately, nothing happened at Vidhana Soudha. This incident is unfortunate, and I feel very sorry about it. Eleven innocent lives have been lost. I pray to the Almighty to give strength to the families to bear the loss, and the government is also with them,” HM Parameshwara maintained.

He further underlined that until the enquiry report is submitted, he cannot say anything about the tragedy. "If any lapses are found, strict action will be taken against those responsible, regardless of who they are," he stated.

HM Parameshwara stated that deaths should not occur in this fashion. "Innocents should not lose their lives. It's disheartening to see their dead bodies. Many of the deceased were between 20 and 25-years-old. They had come to celebrate the victory with all their joy. I did not expect them to lose their lives. We will identify the lapses and initiate strict measures,” he assured.

HM Parameshwara stated that there were a total of 11 deaths in the tragedy so far and 56 people were injured. Among the injured, 46 people have returned to their homes after treatment. The remaining 10 are being treated at hospitals. As per the doctors, their condition is stable.

“To prevent such incidents, the government and the Home Department will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). In the future, directions will be issued to organise major events, conventions, and celebrations as per the guidelines issued by the police department,” HM Parameshwara maintained.

The Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial enquiry by the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district, and until the probe report comes, "we will not be able to say anything."

Compensations have been announced and the government is providing Rs 10 lakh, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is providing Rs 5 lakh compensation, and the process is ongoing, he stated.

“I am visiting the spot. I will discuss the tragedy with authorities and KSCA officers, and their point of view will also be taken. There are a lot of questions regarding the incident. Let the enquiry take place first. The report will definitely point out lapses, and whoever is responsible, action will be taken,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police have registered Unnatural Death Cases (UDR) regarding the incident involving the deaths of 11 people during the stampede. The Cubbon Park police have registered 11 UDR cases, and no FIR has been registered in connection with the development, sources confirmed.

This move has led to outrage, as the police department had the option to book the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the influential event management company. Sources further confirmed that no one has, so far, come forward to take the responsibility. The UDR cases were taken up as per the directions of senior officers, sources revealed.