VSI Leads Groundbreaking National Study Showing Holistic Recovery Program Improves Spine Surgery Outcomes

Study of 50,000+ patients shows Enhanced Surgical Recovery protocol leads to faster healing, reduced opioid use, and fewer re-admissions after spinal fusion surgery

RESTON, Va., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine surgeons at VSI® have led one of the largest nationwide studies of its kind, revealing that a more comprehensive, patient-centered approach to spine surgery recovery can lead to faster healing, reduced pain, and fewer complications. The research , which analyzed outcomes from more than 50,000 thoracolumbar spinal fusion cases by 1,352 surgeons at 138 centers across the US, validates the effectiveness of an Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR) program developed and implemented by VSI's expert team. This research was conducted in collaboration with the HCA Healthcare Spine Research Consortium.

"Spine surgery has come a long way, but recovery is where the real transformation happens," explains lead author Dr. Christopher Good, MD , a spine surgeon and the president and CEO of VSI. "With Enhanced Surgical Recovery, we're not just performing successful surgeries; we're empowering patients to heal faster, use less medication, and return to their lives with fewer setbacks. This research proves that when we treat the whole patient, we achieve dramatically better outcomes."

A New Standard in Spine Surgery Recovery

The evidence-based Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR) program is a multiphase protocol designed to optimize patient outcomes before, during, and after spinal fusion surgery. It includes pre-surgical education, opioid-sparing anesthesia techniques, and early initiation of mobility and nutrition to accelerate healing and reduce dependence on medications.

"This movement is about reimagining what it means to recover from spine surgery," spine surgeon and co-author Dr. Ehsan Jazini says. "We're proving that with the right preparation and post-op care, patients can recover faster, get back to life, and avoid unnecessary complications."

Key Findings from the Research Study:



Less Pain Medication: Patients in the ESR program used an average of 8 fewer morphine-equivalent milligrams per day.

Shorter Hospital Stays: The average patient stay was reduced by nearly half a day (86 hours vs. 98 hours). Fewer Re-admissions: ESR patients had a significantly lower 30-day re-admission rate (5.8% vs. 6.7%), and for single-level surgeries, re-admissions dropped from 5.6% to just 4.2%.

About Thoracolumbar Spinal Fusion Surgery:

Thoracolumbar spinal fusion is used to stabilize the spine by permanently joining two or more vertebrae in the mid-to-lower back. It is commonly used to treat:



Degenerative disc disease

Scoliosis

Spinal fractures

Spondylolisthesis

Spinal stenosis Tumors or infections of the spine

This surgical procedure can significantly reduce pain, correct spinal deformities, and prevent further deterioration, but recovery is key to long-term success.

About VSI:

VSI (formerly Virginia Spine Institute), based in Reston, VA, is a nationally recognized leader in spinal healthcare, offering advanced surgical and non-surgical solutions tailored to each patient. With over 30 years of experience and more than 100,000 patients treated, VSI delivers proven outcomes through its personalized, concierge-style approach.

SOURCE VSI

