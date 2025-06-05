Mobile Data Protection Market Research Report 2025 Featuring Strategic Analysis Of Leading Players Microsoft, Dell, HPE, IBM, Cisco Systems

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Data Protection Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile data protection market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $6.98 billion in 2024 to $8.67 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing mobile device usage, rising cybersecurity threats, stringent regulatory requirements, enterprise mobility trends, data loss prevention concerns.

North America was the largest region in the mobile data protection market in 2024.



The mobile data protection market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to proliferation of mobile applications, IoT (Internet of things) integration, biometric authentication adoption, global remote work trends, and comprehensive endpoint security.

Major trends in the forecast period include endpoint security solutions, zero trust security models, mobile threat defense (MTD), containerization & mobile app security, and cloud-based mobile security.

The increasing frequency of cyber-attacks is expected to drive the growth of the mobile data protection market in the future. For example, in April 2024, Parachute Technology, a US-based IT solutions company, reported that government agencies encountered 49 cyber incidents in the first half of 2023, representing an 11% increase compared to 2022. Thus, the rising number of cyber-attacks is fueling the growth of the mobile data protection market.

The increasing adoption of cloud services is anticipated to drive the growth of the mobile data protection market. For example, in September 2022, a report from Google Cloud, a US-based cloud computing service, indicated that the use of multiple public clouds rose by 26% in 2022, up from 21% in 2021. Additionally, hybrid cloud adoption increased significantly, from 25% in 2021 to 42.5% in 2022. Therefore, the rising adoption of cloud services is expected to drive the growth of the mobile data protection market.

Product innovations are key trends gaining traction in the mobile data protection market. Major companies in this sector are focusing on developing new solutions to maintain their market position. For example, in May 2024, Google LLC, a US-based technology company, launched the Android Privacy and Security Suite. This suite includes features such as a private space, allowing users to store sensitive apps in a hidden area secured by a separate PIN. An additional layer of protection requires a PIN, password, or biometric verification for critical device settings, while the enhanced factory reset ensures that stolen devices cannot be easily reset without the owner's credentials. Furthermore, the AI-powered theft detection lock automatically locks the screen when suspicious movements are detected, and the offline device lock protects the device if it remains disconnected for an extended period.

Prominent players in the mobile data protection arena are concentrating on pioneering solutions, particularly end-to-end encryption (E2EE), aimed at fortifying user data security within cloud environments. Notably, in December 2022, Apple Inc., a US-based multinational tech giant, unveiled Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, integrating end-to-end encryption alongside iMessage Contact Key Verification. This strategic move underlines Apple's unwavering commitment to augmenting user security measures. Apple's groundbreaking initiatives establish a new benchmark in the mobile data protection sphere by empowering users with control over data encryption keys. These advancements aptly address the escalating demand for E2EE, aligning with the heightened apprehensions surrounding data breaches and safeguarding user data from potential threats.

In April 2023, Utimaco, a Germany-based provider of IT security solutions, successfully acquired Conpal GmbH for an undisclosed financial sum. This strategic move aligns with Utimaco's objective to position itself as the preferred partner for cybersecurity solutions in highly demanding industries. Conpal GmbH, the acquired entity, is a Germany-based software company specializing in confidential data protection through encryption and authentication solutions.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Software; Services

2) By Platform: Windows; Android; iOS; Mac OS; Blackberry; Linux

3) By Deployment: Cloud; on-premise; Hybrid

4) By End-User: Education; Healthcare; Retail; BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services, and Insurance); Government; IT and Telecom; Manufacturing; Media and Entertainment; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software; Mobile Application Management (MAM) Software; Data Encryption Software; Endpoint Security Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Training and Education Services

Key Companies Profiled: Microsoft Corporation; Dell Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; International Business Machines Corporation; Cisco Systems Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

