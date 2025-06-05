Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration Of Share Capital Increase
The share capital increase associated with the above has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 397,790,160.50 divided into 795,580,321 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.50.
About Ensurge Micropower
Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery.
With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things.
The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.
Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise.
Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.
For more information: Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E- mail: ... (... )
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
