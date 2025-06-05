Micro Thermoelectric Modules Market Analysis Report 2025 - Global Industry Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2020-2030F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$200.37 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$402.06 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Competitive Landscape
- Guangdong Fuxin Technology Co., Ltd. Thermonamic Electronics (Jiangxi) Corp., Ltd. George Kelk Corporation TEC Microsystems GmbH Back Porch International, Inc Ferrotec Corporation TE Technology, Inc. Tark Thermal Solutions GmbH RMT Ltd. Coherent Corp.
Micro Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Stage:
- Single Stage Multi Stage
Micro Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Functionality:
- General Purpose Deep Cooling
Micro Thermoelectric Modules Market, By End-User:
- Aerospace & Defense Automotive Consumer Electronics Food & Beverages Healthcare Energy & Utility Refrigerant & Chillers Others
Micro Thermoelectric Modules Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain
- China India Japan Australia South Korea
- Brazil Argentina Colombia
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey
Micro Thermoelectric Modules Market
