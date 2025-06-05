Bengal Lop Urges Guv To Probe Alleged Irregularities In Tourism Dept E-Tenders

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 5 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has urged Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to initiate a probe into alleged irregularities in the e-tendering process of the state tourism directorate, following revelations made by a whistle-blower from within the department.

Adhikari cited an email sent by Shubhabrata Pramanick, a project officer attached to the tourism directorate, to select media houses.

In the email, Pramanick alleged that the e-tender process had been manipulated to favour a few select agencies, thereby compromising transparency and fairness.

In a statement, Adhikari named four agencies and two individuals who, according to the whistleblower, have allegedly benefited from the rigged tenders for high-profile events such as the Red Road Carnival and the Kolkata Book Fair.

He also claimed that honest officers were being threatened and coerced into facilitating the irregularities and keeping silent.

"The people of Bengal deserve transparency and accountability -- not a government that thrives on corruption and intimidation," Adhikari said.

He also challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

"If the Chief Minister truly believes in clean governance, she must prove it by ordering a CBI probe. Her silence or inaction will only strengthen the public's suspicion that corruption runs deep within her administration,” he added.

So far, there has been no official response from the state government or the Trinamool Congress on the allegations.

Meanwhile, in the email accessed by IANS, Pramanick has claimed he possesses documentary evidence to support his charges and will make it public at an appropriate time.

He also alleged that he had been threatened with harassment for not complying with instructions to facilitate the manipulated tendering process.