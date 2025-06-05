Up To Dh20,000 Fine: UAE Begins Crackdown On Illegal Abattoirs Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Civic bodies across the country have launched a massive crackdown to combat the illegal slaughter of animals in homes, sandy areas, and other unauthorised locations during Eid Al Adha .

Authorities are urging residents to use only accredited abattoirs , warning that violators will face hefty fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh20,000. The move is aimed at curbing unhygienic practices and safeguarding public health, as inspection teams intensify monitoring efforts throughout the Eid holidays .

Municipalities in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain have announced the deployment of inspection teams starting Friday, with monitoring to continue intensively throughout the Eid holidays. The unified effort targets individuals and unlicensed butchers operating outside official slaughterhouses, where safety and hygiene protocols are not observed.

Officials warn that these unauthorised practices not only violate municipal regulations but also pose severe risks to public health and the environment. They encourage residents to use accredited public abattoirs, which ensure veterinary supervision, proper waste disposal, and adherence to Islamic slaughtering standards.

Unified system

In Sharjah, Khalifa Bughanem Al Suwaidi, director of the Control and Inspection Department, emphasised that inspection teams will be operating under a unified system to detect and penalise violations.“Despite ongoing awareness campaigns, many residents still fall for these illegal services, which can lead to meat contamination, disease spread, and unsanitary conditions,” he said.

Sharjah Municipality stressed that its licensed slaughterhouses follow strict hygiene guidelines, with all animals examined by veterinarians before and after slaughter. Qualified butchers, identifiable by uniforms and official ID cards, ensure that the process meets health and safety standards.

Streamlined process

In Ajman, the municipality has established a livestock market adjacent to the official abattoir to streamline the legal process for residents purchasing animals. Khaled Al Hosani, Head of the Health Directorate, said the initiative is aimed at reducing reliance on illegal butchers.“This allows people to choose sacrificial animals and proceed directly to the abattoir, without resorting to unsafe, unauthorised alternatives,” he explained.

Khaled Mueen Al Hosani, Director of the Health Department, warned that at-home slaughtering can result in zoonotic disease transmission and significant environmental harm.“Testing animals at municipal abattoirs allows for early detection of disease and ensures meat safety,” he added.

Slaughterhouses are ready

Fujairah Municipality echoed these concerns. Director General Mohamed Saif Al Afkham warned that random slaughtering in unqualified settings often lacks the most basic health standards, leading to increased risks of contamination and disease.“Unlicensed butchers operate without veterinary supervision, posing a real threat to consumers,” he said.

The municipality confirmed its readiness for Eid, equipping slaughterhouses with sufficient veterinarians and technicians and intensifying field inspections to catch violators. Veterinary teams will remain on high alert throughout the holiday.

Only certified butchers

In Umm Al Quwain, Maitha Jassim Shafi, Director of the Environment and Public Safety Protection Sector, said that all abattoirs in the emirate will operate daily from 6am to 7pm. The new livestock market in the Al Abraq area, near Union Bridge, will feature on-site veterinary services to examine animals before and after slaughter.“We urge all residents to use accredited abattoirs, where certified butchers operate under health supervision. It is the only way to guarantee meat is safe for consumption,” she said.

Residents are encouraged to report illegal activities to their respective municipalities to help maintain public health and safety during the festive period.

The message from civic authorities is clear: cutting corners with illegal butchers this Eid could cost far more than money; it could endanger health, violate the law, and compromise the sanctity of the occasion. Residents are urged to make responsible choices, support licensed services, and celebrate Eid Al Adha with safety, dignity, and peace of mind.