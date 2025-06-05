Car Review: Bentley's Continental GT Speed Hybrid Commands Serious Road Presence
Bentley ranks high among automotive nobility. Once a racing marque with notable victories, it later merged with Rolls-Royce before being reborn. Since its acquisition by the VW Group, it has thrived, thanks to the Continental GT, which blends charismatic styling, strong performance, and enduring craftsmanship. Now in its fourth generation, we were invited to experience the art of 'fine driving' in the exclusive Bentley Continental GT Speed Hybrid First Edition - and here's what went down.DESIGN & AESTHETICS
Bentley calls this an all-new generation, but it feels more like a visual facelift - and that's alright. Why fix what isn't broken? Since its 2003 debut as a hunky-yet-elegant grand tourer, it has grown slimmer and more athletic with each generation. Still, at 4,895mm in length and 1,966mm in width, it commands serious road presence. Its face features single headlamps inspired by the limited-run Bacalar - the first of their kind since the 1950s - slit by an LED strip. The rest is all grille and air intakes, purposeful but not aggressive. The body, sculpted from superformed aluminium, is pinched with precise creases to create a muscular-but-restrained form, while the massive 22-inch directional turbine wheels make it look like a concept car come to life, and over them is a graceful fastback roofline. The only flaw is the overly stretched oval tail lamps on an otherwise perfectly executed rear design. Still, without a shadow of doubt, this is one of the most beautiful, artfully designed coupés - and perhaps the finest extrusion of human imagination.
Adding to the luxury experience are colourful animated puddle lamps that project the Bentley emblem onto the ground and effortless soft-closing doors. Inside, the cabin feels as rich as it looks - blending masculine architecture that uses structured elements with feminine touches through the finest materials, some found in luxury handbags. Eye-grabbing highlights include 3D diamond-stitched leather upholstery, real stainless steel circular air vents with organ pulls, and a Bentley 'B' on the brake pedal - showcasing Bentley's staggering attention to detail.
Modern tech includes a customisable instrument display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen backed by physical buttons for essentials like radio, phone, and navigation. The party piece, though, is the rotating display, which elegantly flips between the touchscreen, three analogue gauges, and unbroken dashboard veneer.
As for gripes, the plastic centre console piece would feel more in place finished in wood or glass; and the steering column could use just an inch more extension for an ideal driving position. And there's no graceful way to enter the rear cabin, but your pride is salvaged in knowing you're stepping into a Bentley.POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE
The smooth twin-turbo 6.0-litre W12 has now been relegated to history. This new hybrid version retains the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and adds a 190 PS electric motor, delivering nearly 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque - enough to pull an 18-wheeler.
It starts silently in electric vehicle (EV) mode, with a claimed 81km range, and glides like a limousine unless provoked. It also claims to reach 859km before the tank empties out, which may be closer to 650km in the real world. One can top up the 25.9 kWh battery in 2h45m with an 11 kW charger, or 8h30m via a household socket. In Sport mode, the V8 burble awakens, and with launch control activated, it hurls itself from a standstill to 100kmph in just 3.1 seconds with no drama, tyre smoke, or rear-end shimmy, thanks to all-wheel drive traction. And you'll love the satisfying crackles between shifts.
For something that weighs 2,459kg, this car is unbelievably fast, which is a thought sure to upend the scientific mind.
The air suspension with twin-valve dampers offers a composed ride - more refined than a 911, more involving than a Rolls-Royce Spectre. Electronic all-wheel steering aids manoeuvrability with an 11.3-metre turning radius, while the electronic limited-slip differential and massive tyres ensure confidence-inspiring cornering. And it comes with some of the largest production brakes, too.Without a shadow of doubt, this is one of the most beautiful, artfully designed coupés - and perhaps the finest extrusion of human imagination"
FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY
The 260-litre boot is sizeable for a coupe and fits the mandatory golf bag, but the spare tyre and charging cables reduce it to grocery-bag capacity. The standard 650W 10-speaker audio is home-theatre loud, but our test car's 2,200W 18-speaker Naim system delivers orchestral-quality sound, though Bluetooth playback was occasionally distorted.
The car's wireless Android Auto worked seamlessly for navigation and apps. You can also say “Hey Bentley” to access various functions, though the system is sluggish and doesn't support UAE points of interest. Thankfully, handwritten input, though slow, worked. Also, the wireless phone charger is a tad inaccessible, being in the centre cubby. Keeping you cool is an excellent air conditioning system aided by seat ventilation and enhanced air ionisation.
Safety features include advanced emergency braking, swerve and turn assist, adaptive cruise control, lane guidance, and a 3D surround-view camera - though lane-keeping assist occasionally wandered.VERDICT
The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed is timeless beauty manifested as a two-door coupe. It features a cossetting cabin crafted from exotic materials - a designer's playground that speaks to the moneyed elite. The electric drive and air suspension deliver a soft and silent refinement, while the ability to instantly summon all 800 horses through brilliant engineering turns this grand tourer into a mad, but still refined, sports car. Minor faults can be swept under the rug, unless you're opting for long-haul staycations with friends and luggage.
GOOD: Gorgeous bodywork; exquisite materials; superfluous power and comfort; 81km pure electric range
BAD: Steering column could use more adjustment; limited trunk space; cramped rear seats; pricey
SPECIFICATIONS
Body type - 2+2-seater; 2-door premium high-performance luxury coupe
Engine - Front-engine; twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 + e-motor w/ 25.9 kWh battery; all-wheel drive
Transmission - 8-speed DCT (automated manual)
Peak output - 782 PS (system total); 600 PS @ 6,000 rpm (ICE) + 190 PS (e-motor) - 1,000 Nm (system total); 800 Nm @ 2,000 - 4,500 rpm + 450 Nm (e-motor)
0 to 100kmph - 3.2 seconds (claimed)
Top speed - 335kmph (drag limited; claimed)
Price - Starting at Dh1,750,000 approx.
EDITOR'S RATING - 8.5/10 stars
