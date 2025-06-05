Car Review: Bentley's Continental GT Speed Hybrid Commands Serious Road Presence

Bentley ranks high among automotive nobility‭. ‬Once a racing marque with notable victories‭, ‬it later merged with Rolls-Royce before being reborn‭. ‬Since its acquisition by the VW Group‭, ‬it has thrived‭, ‬thanks to the Continental GT‭, ‬which blends charismatic styling‭, ‬strong performance‭, ‬and enduring craftsmanship‭. ‬Now in its fourth generation‭, ‬we were invited to experience the art of‭ ‬'fine driving'‭ ‬in the exclusive Bentley Continental GT Speed Hybrid First Edition‭ ‬-‭ ‬and here's what went down‭.‬

Bentley calls this an all-new generation‭, ‬but it feels more like a visual facelift‭ ‬-‭ ‬and that's alright‭. ‬Why fix what isn't broken‭? ‬Since its 2003‭ ‬debut as a hunky-yet-elegant grand tourer‭, ‬it has grown slimmer and more athletic with each generation‭.‬‭ ‬Still‭, ‬at 4,895mm in length and 1,966mm in width‭, ‬it commands serious road presence‭. ‬Its face features single headlamps inspired by the limited-run Bacalar‭ ‬-‭ ‬the first of their kind since the 1950s‭ ‬-‭ ‬slit by an LED strip‭. ‬The rest is all grille and air intakes‭, ‬purposeful but not aggressive‭. ‬The body‭, ‬sculpted from superformed aluminium‭, ‬is pinched with precise creases to create a muscular-but-restrained form‭, ‬while the massive 22-inch directional turbine wheels make it look like a concept car come to life‭, ‬and over them is a graceful fastback roofline‭. ‬The only flaw is the overly stretched oval tail lamps on an otherwise perfectly executed rear design‭. ‬Still‭, ‬without a shadow of doubt‭, ‬this is one of‭ ‬the most beautiful‭, ‬artfully designed coupés‭ ‬-‭ ‬and perhaps the finest extrusion of human imagination‭.‬

Adding to the luxury experience are colourful animated puddle lamps that project the Bentley emblem onto the ground and effortless soft-closing doors‭. ‬Inside‭, ‬the cabin feels as rich as it looks‭ ‬-‭ ‬blending masculine architecture that uses structured elements with feminine touches through the finest materials‭, ‬some found in‭ ‬luxury handbags‭. ‬Eye-grabbing highlights include 3D diamond-stitched leather upholstery‭, ‬real stainless steel circular air vents with organ pulls‭, ‬and a Bentley‭ ‬'B'‭ ‬on the brake pedal‭ ‬-‭ ‬showcasing Bentley's staggering attention to detail‭.‬

Modern tech includes a customisable instrument display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen backed by physical buttons for essentials like radio‭, ‬phone‭, ‬and navigation‭. ‬The party piece‭, ‬though‭, ‬is the rotating display‭, ‬which elegantly flips between the touchscreen‭,‬‭ ‬three analogue gauges‭, ‬and unbroken dashboard veneer‭.‬

As for gripes‭, ‬the plastic centre console piece would feel more in place finished in wood or glass‭; ‬and the steering column could use just an inch more extension for an ideal driving position‭. ‬And there's no graceful way to enter the rear cabin‭, ‬but your pride is salvaged in knowing you're stepping into a Bentley‭.‬

The smooth twin-turbo 6.0-litre W12‭ ‬has now been relegated to history‭. ‬This new hybrid version retains the twin-turbo 4.0-litre‭ ‬V8‭ ‬and adds a 190‭ ‬PS electric motor‭, ‬delivering nearly 800‭ ‬hp and 1,000‭ ‬Nm of torque‭ ‬-‭ ‬enough to pull an 18-wheeler‭.‬

It starts silently in electric vehicle‭ (‬EV‭) ‬mode‭, ‬with a claimed 81km range‭, ‬and glides like a limousine unless provoked‭. ‬It also claims to reach 859km before the tank empties out‭, ‬which may be closer to 650km in the real world‭. ‬One can top up the 25.9‭ ‬kWh battery in 2h45m with an 11‭ ‬kW charger‭, ‬or 8h30m via a household socket‭. ‬In Sport mode‭, ‬the V8‭ ‬burble awakens‭, ‬and with launch‭ ‬control activated‭, ‬it hurls itself from a standstill to 100kmph in just 3.1‭ ‬seconds‭ ‬with no drama‭, ‬tyre smoke‭, ‬or rear-end shimmy‭, ‬thanks to all-wheel drive traction‭. ‬And you'll love the satisfying crackles between shifts‭.‬

For something that weighs 2,459kg‭, ‬this car is unbelievably fast‭, ‬which is a thought sure to upend the scientific mind‭.‬

The air suspension with twin-valve dampers offers a composed ride‭ ‬-‭ ‬more refined than a 911‭, ‬more involving than a Rolls-Royce Spectre‭. ‬Electronic all-wheel steering aids manoeuvrability with an‭ ‬11.3-metre turning radius‭, ‬while the electronic limited-slip differential and massive tyres ensure confidence-inspiring cornering‭. ‬And it comes with some of the largest production brakes‭, ‬too‭.‬

FEATURES‭ & ‬FUNCTIONALITY

The 260-litre boot is sizeable for a coupe and fits the mandatory golf bag‭, ‬but the spare tyre and charging cables reduce it to‭ ‬grocery-bag capacity‭. ‬The standard 650W 10-speaker audio is home-theatre loud‭, ‬but our test car's 2,200W 18-speaker Naim system delivers orchestral-quality sound‭, ‬though Bluetooth playback was occasionally distorted‭.‬

The car's wireless Android Auto worked seamlessly for navigation and apps‭. ‬You can also say‭ ‬“Hey Bentley”‭ ‬to access various functions‭, ‬though the system is sluggish and doesn't support UAE points of interest‭. ‬Thankfully‭, ‬handwritten input‭, ‬though slow‭, ‬worked‭. ‬Also‭, ‬the wireless phone charger is a tad‭ ‬inaccessible‭, ‬being in the centre cubby‭. ‬Keeping you cool is an excellent air conditioning system aided by seat ventilation and‭ ‬enhanced air ionisation‭.‬

Safety features include advanced emergency braking‭, ‬swerve and turn assist‭, ‬adaptive cruise control‭, ‬lane guidance‭, ‬and a 3D surround-view camera‭ ‬-‭ ‬though lane-keeping assist occasionally wandered‭.‬

The 2025‭ ‬Bentley Continental GT Speed is timeless beauty manifested as a two-door coupe‭. ‬It features a cossetting cabin crafted‭ ‬from exotic materials‭ ‬-‭ ‬a designer's playground that speaks to the moneyed elite‭. ‬The electric drive and air suspension deliver a soft and silent refinement‭, ‬while‭ ‬the ability to instantly summon all 800‭ ‬horses through brilliant engineering turns this grand tourer into a mad‭, ‬but still refined‭, ‬sports car‭. ‬Minor faults can be swept under the rug‭, ‬unless you're opting for long-haul staycations with friends and luggage‭.‬

GOOD‭: ‬ Gorgeous bodywork‭; ‬exquisite materials‭; ‬superfluous power and comfort‭; ‬81km pure electric range

BAD‭:‬ ‭ ‬Steering column could use more adjustment‭; ‬limited trunk space‭; ‬cramped rear seats‭; ‬pricey

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type‭ ‬ -‭ ‬2+2-seater‭; ‬2-door premium high-performance luxury coupe

Engine ‭ ‬-‭ ‬Front-engine‭; ‬twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8‭ + ‬e-motor w‭/ ‬25.9‭ ‬kWh battery‭; ‬all-wheel drive

Transmission ‭ ‬-‭ ‬8-speed DCT‭ (‬automated manual‭)‬

Peak output ‭ ‬-‭ ‬782‭ ‬PS‭ (‬system total‭); ‬600‭ ‬PS‭ ‬@‭ ‬6,000‭ ‬rpm‭ (‬ICE‭) + ‬190‭ ‬PS‭ (‬e-motor‭) - ‬1,000‭ ‬Nm‭ (‬system total‭); ‬800‭ ‬Nm‭ ‬@‭ ‬2,000‭ - ‬4,500‭ ‬rpm‭ + ‬450‭ ‬Nm‭ (‬e-motor‭)‬

0‭ ‬to 100kmph ‭ ‬-‭ ‬3.2‭ ‬seconds‭ (‬claimed‭)‬

Top speed ‭ ‬-‭ ‬335kmph‭ (‬drag limited‭; ‬claimed‭)‬

Price ‭ ‬-‭ ‬Starting at Dh1,750,000‭ ‬approx‭.‬

EDITOR'S RATING‭ - ‬8.5/10‭ ‬stars