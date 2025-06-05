Lotus Emira Review: Electrified Sports Car With Supercar Appeal
From the posters of the beautiful Esprit on our walls as kids to the joy of driving the “tossable” Elise in the Need for Speed games as teenagers, Lotus vehicles have, undoubtedly, been the less-professed but secretly loved machines of the sports car world. Now, with the arrival of electrified models, the good old days of petrol-powered tarmac munchers may soon be over - but there is hope. Building on the legacy of the Elise, Exige, and Evora comes the Lotus Emira: a classically proportioned sports car that promises a good time.
DESIGN & AESTHETICS
The Emira adopts the new design language first showcased on the award-winning Evija hypercar, bringing supercar appeal into the sports car segment. Like its direct forebears, it too has a low-slung body with a sharp nose and cascading bodywork, defined by a bubble-top roofline and pronounced humps over the wheel arches, giving it a sporty, muscular stance. Vertical LED headlamps with a twin-blade design are standard, as are the gaping air intakes up front and on the doors, which further add visual character. At the rear, C-shaped LED lights are linked by a slim brake light, and the two large round exhaust tips underline its performance intent. The Seneca Blue shade our test car wore helps it exude youthful energy, while the 10-spoke V-design forged wheels are both sporty and elegant. Overall, the Emira has a beautifully swoopy shape endowed with tasteful details that seduce your eyes the more you look at it.
Befitting its sporty outlook is a modern cockpit that is, surprisingly, easy to enter and exit. The simplistic, no-nonsense design features black Alcantara and leather surfaces on the doors and dash, accented by high-contrast yellow stitching. But there are quirks too - like a flat-bottom steering wheel that also has a flat top, metallic speaker covers with perforations of laser precision, and knurled satin-finish A/C controls, all adding a distinctive luxury touch. But the real party piece is the fighter jet-style starter button, tucked under a red flap. More importantly, despite its size, occupants sit in comfort, and the driving position is nearly perfect, with all the controls close at hand. Also, no trim or piece feels like it would crack or peel anytime soon, which is essential for a satisfying ownership experience. The Emira is also technologically abreast with its 10.25-inch centrally mounted infotainment touchscreen, with menus that aren't a digital maze, and a 12.3-inch TFT driver's display behind the steering wheel.
POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE
The i4 First Edition came powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine. Though the displacement is small, the power output is certainly not. At 6,600 rpm, it sings to the tune of 365 metric horsepower, while delivering a healthy 430 Nm of torque between 3,000 and 5,500 rpm. From the moment you start the engine, you're greeted by a loud and visceral sound, but it's not exactly symphonic. Switch drive modes and slam the throttle, and the noise transforms into a high-pitched rhapsodic howl at the top of the rev range, begging you to wring out every gear.
It is also playfully rapid. Smash the accelerator, and it will do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in a brisk 4.4 seconds, but if you want power on tap (on the go), you've got to keep the pot boiling - possible thanks to the quick-shifting 8-speed transmission. However, on throttle lift-off, the revs hang annoyingly. This is acceptable in Sport or Track mode, but less ideal for everyday driving. It's also slow to switch between Drive and Reverse, which makes parking a bit tedious. But the compact dimensions and the lack of an obstructing B-pillar make it easy to manoeuvre in tight spaces, while in high-speed maneuvers, the lithe chassis allows it to stay composed as you swing around corners or make quick directional changes at will. The hydraulic power-assisted steering also helps in keeping the driver connected with the tarmac. As for ride quality, it isn't plush but compliant, avoiding the exaggerated vibrations.
FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY
A proprietary sat-nav system isn't available, but with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you can seamlessly access music and navigation. The 10-channel KEF premium sound system offers high-fidelity audio, but it can only be fully enjoyed at higher decibels. The shelf behind the seats can accommodate a cabin bag or golf bag, amounting to 201 litres of space, while the trunk offers just 151 litres, which is enough for weekend groceries. Inside, it also features twin cup holders, a phone storage slot, door bins for 500ml bottles, a trinket tray, and an armrest with USB and 12V ports. For safety, the Emira comes with a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and the mandated reversing camera.
VERDICT
The 2025 Lotus Emira may be the automaker's entry-level product, but it is anything but a “starter car” - especially considering its premium Dh385,000 starting price. What it is, is a fast, feisty, scaled-down version of the Evija supercar visually, equipped with AMG's potent M139 engine and the chassis of a true corner carver. Sure, the loud engine only hits its scintillating notes at high rpms, the gearbox holds onto revs, and there's no proprietary navigation system, but for those seeking a driver-centric machine, this may very well be the final call before the flame of ICE engines is finally put out.
GOOD - Evija hypercar-inspired bodywork; build quality; playful power; driver engagement
BAD - Loud motor only hits scintillating notes at top revs; transmission hold revs; slow switch between Drive and Reverse; no proprietary navigation
SPECIFICATIONS
Body type - 2-seater; 2-door high-performance hatchback
Engine - Mid-engine; turbocharged 2.0-litre inline 4 cylinder; rear-wheel drive
Transmission -8-speed DCT
(automated manual)
Peak output -365 PS @ 6,600 rpm
- 430 Nm @ 3,000 - 5,500 rpm
0 to 100kmph - 4.4 seconds (claimed)
Top speed -275 kmph
(drag limited; claimed)
Price -Starting at Dh385,000
