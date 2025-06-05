Lotus Emira Review: Electrified Sports Car With Supercar Appeal

From the posters of the beautiful Esprit on our walls as kids to the joy of driving the‭ ‬“tossable”‭ ‬Elise in the Need for Speed games as teenagers‭, ‬Lotus vehicles have‭, ‬undoubtedly‭, ‬been the less-professed but secretly loved machines of the sports car world‭. ‬Now‭, ‬with the arrival of electrified models‭, ‬the good old days of petrol-powered tarmac munchers‭ ‬may soon be over‭ ‬-‭ ‬but there is hope‭. ‬Building on the legacy of the Elise‭, ‬Exige‭, ‬and Evora comes the Lotus Emira‭: ‬a classically proportioned sports car that promises a good time‭. ‬

DESIGN‭ & ‬AESTHETICS

The Emira adopts the new design language first showcased on the award-winning Evija hypercar‭, ‬bringing supercar appeal into the‭ ‬sports car segment‭. ‬Like its direct forebears‭, ‬it too has a low-slung body with a sharp nose and cascading bodywork‭, ‬defined by‭ ‬a bubble-top roofline and pronounced humps over the wheel arches‭, ‬giving it a sporty‭, ‬muscular stance‭. ‬Vertical LED headlamps with a twin-blade design are standard‭, ‬as are the gaping air intakes up front and on the doors‭, ‬which further add visual character‭. ‬At the rear‭, ‬C-shaped LED lights are linked by a slim brake light‭, ‬and the two large round exhaust tips underline its performance intent‭. ‬The Seneca Blue shade our test car wore helps it exude youthful energy‭, ‬while the 10-spoke V-design forged wheels are both sporty and elegant‭. ‬Overall‭, ‬the Emira has a beautifully swoopy shape endowed with tasteful details that seduce your eyes‭ ‬the more you look at it‭.‬

Befitting its sporty outlook is a modern cockpit that is‭, ‬surprisingly‭, ‬easy to enter and exit‭. ‬The simplistic‭, ‬no-nonsense design features black Alcantara and leather surfaces on the doors and dash‭, ‬accented by high-contrast yellow stitching‭. ‬But there are quirks too‭ ‬-‭ ‬like a flat-bottom steering wheel that also has a flat top‭, ‬metallic speaker covers with perforations of laser precision‭, ‬and knurled satin-finish A/C controls‭, ‬all adding a distinctive luxury touch‭. ‬But the real party piece is the fighter jet-style starter button‭, ‬tucked under a red flap‭. ‬More importantly‭, ‬despite its size‭, ‬occupants sit in comfort‭, ‬and the driving position is nearly perfect‭, ‬with all the controls close at hand‭. ‬Also‭, ‬no trim or piece feels like it would crack or peel anytime soon‭, ‬which‭ ‬is essential for a satisfying ownership experience‭. ‬The Emira is also technologically abreast with its 10.25-inch centrally mounted infotainment touchscreen‭, ‬with menus that aren't a digital maze‭, ‬and a 12.3-inch TFT driver's display behind the steering wheel‭. ‬

POWERTRAIN‭ & ‬PERFORMANCE

The i4‭ ‬First Edition came powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine‭. ‬Though the displacement is small‭, ‬the power output is certainly not‭. ‬At 6,600‭ ‬rpm‭, ‬it sings to the tune of 365‭ ‬metric horsepower‭, ‬while delivering a healthy 430‭ ‬Nm of torque between 3,000‭ ‬and 5,500‭ ‬rpm‭. ‬From the moment you start the engine‭, ‬you're greeted by a loud and visceral sound‭, ‬but it's not exactly symphonic‭. ‬Switch drive modes and slam the throttle‭, ‬and the noise transforms into a high-pitched rhapsodic howl at the top of the rev range‭, ‬begging you to wring out every gear‭.‬

It is also playfully rapid‭. ‬Smash the accelerator‭, ‬and it will do the 0‭ ‬to 100‭ ‬kmph sprint in a brisk 4.4‭ ‬seconds‭, ‬but if you want power on tap‭ (‬on the go‭), ‬you've got to keep the pot boiling‭ ‬-‭ ‬possible thanks to the quick-shifting 8-speed transmission‭. ‬However‭, ‬on throttle lift-off‭, ‬the revs hang annoyingly‭. ‬This is acceptable in Sport or Track mode‭, ‬but less ideal for everyday driving‭. ‬It's also slow to switch between Drive and Reverse‭, ‬which makes parking a bit tedious‭. ‬But the compact dimensions and the lack of an obstructing B-pillar make it easy to manoeuvre in tight spaces‭, ‬while in high-speed maneuvers‭, ‬the lithe chassis allows it to‭ ‬stay composed as you swing around corners or make quick directional changes at will‭. ‬The hydraulic power-assisted steering also‭ ‬helps in keeping the driver connected with the tarmac‭. ‬As for ride quality‭, ‬it isn't plush but compliant‭, ‬avoiding the exaggerated vibrations‭.‬

FEATURES‭ & ‬FUNCTIONALITY

A proprietary sat-nav system isn't available‭, ‬but with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto‭, ‬you can seamlessly access music and navigation‭. ‬The 10-channel KEF premium‭ ‬sound system offers high-fidelity audio‭, ‬but it can only be fully enjoyed at higher decibels‭. ‬The shelf behind the seats can accommodate a cabin bag or golf bag‭, ‬amounting to 201‭ ‬litres of space‭, ‬while the trunk offers just 151‭ ‬litres‭, ‬which is enough for‭ ‬weekend groceries‭. ‬Inside‭, ‬it also features twin cup holders‭, ‬a phone storage slot‭, ‬door bins for 500ml bottles‭, ‬a trinket tray‭, ‬and an armrest with USB and 12V ports‭. ‬For safety‭, ‬the Emira comes with a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and‭ ‬the mandated reversing camera‭.‬

VERDICT

The 2025‭ ‬Lotus Emira may be the automaker's entry-level product‭, ‬but it is anything but a‭ ‬“starter car”‭ ‬-‭ ‬especially considering its premium Dh385,000‭ ‬starting price‭. ‬What it is‭, ‬is a fast‭, ‬feisty‭, ‬scaled-down version of the Evija supercar visually‭, ‬equipped with AMG's potent M139‭ ‬engine and the chassis of a true corner carver‭. ‬Sure‭, ‬the loud engine only hits its scintillating notes at high rpms‭, ‬the gearbox holds onto revs‭, ‬and there's no proprietary navigation system‭, ‬but for those seeking a driver-centric machine‭, ‬this may very well be the final call before‭ ‬the flame of ICE engines is finally put out‭. ‬

GOOD‭ ‬‭- ‬ Evija hypercar-inspired bodywork‭; ‬build quality‭; ‬playful power‭; ‬driver engagement

BAD‭ ‬‭- ‬ Loud motor only hits scintillating notes at top revs‭; ‬transmission hold revs‭; ‬slow switch between Drive and Reverse‭; ‬no proprietary navigation

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type‭ -‬ ‭ ‬2-seater‭; ‬2-door high-performance hatchback

Engine‭ - ‬ ‭ ‬Mid-engine‭; ‬turbocharged 2.0-litre inline 4‭ ‬cylinder‭; ‬rear-wheel drive

Transmission ‭ -‬8-speed DCT‭ ‬

‭(‬automated manual‭)‬

Peak output ‭-‬365‭ ‬PS‭ ‬@‭ ‬6,600‭ ‬rpm

‭- ‬430‭ ‬Nm‭ ‬@‭ ‬3,000‭ - ‬5,500‭ ‬rpm

0‭ ‬to 100kmph‭ ‬ ‭- ‬4.4‭ ‬seconds‭ (‬claimed‭)‬

Top speed -275‭ ‬kmph‭ ‬

‭(‬drag limited‭; ‬claimed‭)‬

Price‭ -‬Starting at Dh385,000