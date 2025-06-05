Car Review: Third-Generation Porsche Panamera Has A Sleek Design And Superlative Performance
Years ago, if you loved the bug-eyed Porsche 911 but needed space for the family, there were no options - until Porsche developed the 989, a four-door performance sedan, between 1988 and 1991. But it was shelved even before production, and hopes faded. Then, in 2009, the first Panamera launched, instantly winning over sports car lovers, including those with social obligations.
While it drove like a true Porsche, its 911-inspired, hunchbacked profile divided opinion. Thankfully, the second generation achieved the original vision with a more graceful roofline. Now, the third generation is here, and we sampled the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid variant, which starts at an eye-watering Dh527,900.
This is our take on the latest four-door Porsche:
DESIGN & AESTHETICS
This may be an all-new model, but the changes are evolutionary rather than revolutionary. It refines the second generation with a sharper presence - retaining the beautifully swooping bodywork and 911-inspired roofline. Updates include crisper matrix LED headlights and larger air intakes. At the back, the split tail lamps are replaced by a unified light bar, echoing the current 911, with a pop-up rear spoiler. The fancier, transformer-like three-piece version is reserved for pricier trims, though.
Furthermore, the power-announcing quad tailpipes and beautiful 20-inch multi-spoke alloys that snugly fill the arches add cohesively to the sporty look. Also, despite its dimensions - 5,052mm length and 1,937mm width - its size is well disguised, thanks to its sporty proportions.
Finished in the stunning Oak Green Metallic Neo paint (a Dh14,490 option), the new Panamera blends the spirit of the 911 with, dare we say, Aston Martin elegance - marking a high point for design, one that should satiate the lustful eyes of sports car enthusiasts and business executives equally.
Like the Taycan, on unlocking, the Panamera's air suspension lifts the car by 55mm for SUV-like ease of entry and exit. Inside, it impresses with a cabin that could rival a private jet, but in an understated manner. The earthy theme continues with a Club Leather Espresso finish - a Dh21,590 option that looks and feels luxurious. The minimalist cockpit cleverly integrates a wide sweep of screens with Porsche's signature sloping centre console. Aside from a slightly rattly cupholder cover, the build quality is impeccable. Both the curved 12.6-inch digital cluster and 10.9-inch central touchscreen offer colourful graphics with menus that are easy to navigate. Also, the optional passenger-side display is a great “flex”, although it's arguably redundant with the main screen so close.
The driver sits naturally aligned with the sporty three-spoke steering wheel, well-placed pedals, and a slick dashboard-mounted toggle shifter - classic Porsche precision. It's a dedicated four-seater with two deeply bolstered rear buckets that prioritise snug support over limo-like sprawl. A fifth seat is a Dh3,220 option.
POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE
Under the bonnet lies a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, which combines with the electric motor to generate a potent output of 544 PS and 750Nm of torque, sent to all four corners via an eight-speed DCT. This enables the 2.2-tonne Panamera to rocket from 0–100kmph in just 3.7 seconds. That's 911 quick! And with so much power on tap, a quick dip of the throttle can deliver a rude awakening for any unsuspecting, screen-scrolling passengers.
Switching to Sport or Sport Plus sharpens the steering and suspension while unleashing a deeper, throatier exhaust note. Despite its size, the Panamera feels agile at low speeds, aided by an 11.9-metre turning circle and a crisp 360° camera. At speed, it dives confidently into corners, holds its line, and remains composed under heavy power applications - thanks to incredible technologies like rear-axle steering and Porsche Torque Vectoring. And lest we forget the adaptive air suspension, which gives it limo-like ride qualities suited for Sheikh Zayed Road, maintains chassis composure for corner-carving duties on the hairpin bends of Jebel Jais. It's the ideal road companion in traffic or for chasing horizons - with or without the family.
A new high-voltage battery offers 45 per cent more capacity, while the 11 kW onboard AC charger cuts 10–80 per cent charging time to just two hours and 39 minutes. Although, at this price, DC charging capability would be welcome. You can also choose to drive in electric vehicle-only mode with a very practical range of 96km.
FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY
The boot offers a practical 430 litres of space, which expands to 1,264 litres when the rear seats are folded. A power tailgate adds convenience.
Even the standard 710W 14-speaker Bose system signals serious luxury, but our test car boasted the superfluous Dh21,500, 1,455W 21-speaker Burmester setup, which seriously ups the decibels. As for connectivity, besides Bluetooth, you also have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for more seamless smartphone-like navigation and music functions.
The air conditioning unit is strong, but adjusting airflow direction requires going through menus. It also features an active carbon fine dust filter that traps particles, pollen, and odours.
VERDICT
With the third-generation Panamera, Porsche has finally perfected the 911 silhouette in a four-door form. The sleek design is bound to turn heads, but it's the top-tier build quality and superlative performance - complete with a guttural exhaust - that will unsettle rival super saloon manufacturers and owners alike. Yes, it's more of a four-seater, the options are pricey, and the vent controls are buried in the infotainment, but few sedans match its overall ownership experience. And with improved hybrid range and emission-free EV-only mode, you're doing your bit to save the planet - one drive at a time.
SPECIFICATIONS
Body type - 4/5-seater; 4-door premium high-performance full-size hatchback
Engine - Front-engine; biturbo 2.9-litre V6 + Li-ion 25.9kWh battery with e-motor; all-wheel drive
Transmission - 8-speed PDK (automated manual)
Peak output - 544 PS (system total); 353 PS (ICE)+ 190 PS (e-motor) - 750Nm (system total); 500 Nm (ICE)+ 450Nm (e-motor)
0 to 100kmph - 3.7 seconds (claimed)
Top speed - 290kmph (drag limited; claimed)
Price - Starting at Dh527,900 (incl. VAT)
EDITOR'S RATING - 8.5/10 stars
