Car Review: Third-Generation Porsche Panamera Has A Sleek Design And Superlative Performance‭

Years ago‭, ‬if you loved the bug-eyed Porsche 911‭ ‬but needed space for the family‭, ‬there were no options‭ ‬-‭ ‬until Porsche developed the 989‭, ‬a four-door performance sedan‭, ‬between 1988‭ ‬and 1991‭. ‬But it was shelved even before production‭, ‬and hopes faded‭. ‬Then‭, ‬in 2009‭, ‬the first Panamera launched‭, ‬instantly winning over sports car lovers‭, ‬including those with social obligations‭.‬

While it drove like a true Porsche‭, ‬its 911-inspired‭, ‬hunchbacked profile divided opinion‭. ‬Thankfully‭, ‬the second generation achieved the original vision with a more graceful roofline‭. ‬Now‭, ‬the third generation is here‭, ‬and we sampled the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid variant‭, ‬which starts at an eye-watering Dh527,900‭. ‬

This is our take on the latest four-door Porsche‭:‬

DESIGN‭ & ‬AESTHETICS

This may be an all-new model‭, ‬but the changes are evolutionary rather than revolutionary‭. ‬It refines the second generation with‭ ‬a sharper presence‭ ‬-‭ ‬retaining the beautifully swooping bodywork and 911-inspired roofline‭. ‬Updates include crisper matrix LED headlights and larger‭ ‬air intakes‭. ‬At the back‭, ‬the split tail lamps are replaced by a unified light bar‭, ‬echoing the current 911‭, ‬with a pop-up rear‭ ‬spoiler‭. ‬The fancier‭, ‬transformer-like three-piece version is reserved for pricier trims‭, ‬though‭.‬

Furthermore‭, ‬the power-announcing quad tailpipes and beautiful 20-inch multi-spoke alloys that snugly fill the arches add cohesively to the sporty look‭. ‬Also‭, ‬despite its dimensions‭ ‬-‭ ‬5,052mm length and 1,937mm width‭ ‬-‭ ‬its size is well disguised‭, ‬thanks to its sporty proportions‭.‬

Finished in the stunning Oak Green Metallic Neo paint‭ (‬a Dh14,490‭ ‬option‭), ‬the new Panamera blends the spirit of the 911‭ ‬with‭, ‬dare we say‭, ‬Aston Martin elegance‭ ‬-‭ ‬marking a high point for design‭, ‬one that should satiate the lustful eyes of sports car enthusiasts and business executives equally‭.‬

Like the Taycan‭, ‬on unlocking‭, ‬the Panamera's air suspension lifts the car by 55mm for SUV-like ease of entry and exit‭. ‬Inside‭, ‬it impresses with a cabin that could rival a‭ ‬private jet‭, ‬but in an understated manner‭. ‬The earthy theme continues with a Club Leather Espresso finish‭ ‬-‭ ‬a Dh21,590‭ ‬option that looks and feels luxurious‭. ‬The minimalist cockpit cleverly integrates a wide sweep of screens with Porsche's signature sloping centre console‭. ‬Aside from a slightly rattly cupholder cover‭, ‬the build quality is impeccable‭. ‬Both the curved 12.6-inch digital cluster and 10.9-inch central touchscreen offer colourful graphics with menus that are easy to navigate‭. ‬Also‭, ‬the optional passenger-side display is a great‭ ‬“flex”‭, ‬although it's arguably redundant with the main screen so close‭.‬

The driver sits naturally aligned with the sporty three-spoke steering wheel‭, ‬well-placed pedals‭, ‬and a slick dashboard-mounted‭ ‬toggle shifter‭ ‬-‭ ‬classic Porsche precision‭. ‬It's a dedicated four-seater with two deeply bolstered rear buckets that prioritise snug support over limo-like sprawl‭. ‬A fifth seat is a Dh3,220‭ ‬option‭.‬

POWERTRAIN‭ & ‬PERFORMANCE

Under the bonnet lies a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6‭, ‬which combines with the electric motor to generate a potent output of 544‭ ‬PS and 750Nm of torque‭, ‬sent to all four corners via an eight-speed DCT‭. ‬This enables the 2.2-tonne Panamera to rocket from 0–100kmph in just 3.7‭ ‬seconds‭. ‬That's 911‭ ‬quick‭! ‬And with so much power on tap‭, ‬a quick dip of the throttle can deliver a rude awakening for any unsuspecting‭, ‬screen-scrolling passengers‭.‬

Switching to Sport or Sport Plus sharpens the steering and suspension while unleashing a deeper‭, ‬throatier exhaust note‭. ‬Despite‭ ‬its size‭, ‬the Panamera feels agile at low speeds‭, ‬aided by an 11.9-metre turning circle and a crisp 360°‭ ‬camera‭. ‬At speed‭, ‬it dives confidently into corners‭, ‬holds its line‭, ‬and remains composed under heavy power applications‭ ‬-‭ ‬thanks to incredible technologies like rear-axle steering and Porsche Torque Vectoring‭. ‬And lest we forget the adaptive air suspension‭, ‬which gives it limo-like ride qualities suited for Sheikh Zayed Road‭, ‬maintains chassis composure for corner-carving duties on the hairpin bends of Jebel Jais‭. ‬It's the ideal road companion in traffic or for chasing horizons‭ ‬-‭ ‬with or without the family‭.‬

A new high-voltage battery offers 45‭ ‬per cent more capacity‭, ‬while the 11‭ ‬kW onboard AC charger cuts 10–80‭ ‬per cent charging time to just two hours and 39‭ ‬minutes‭. ‬Although‭, ‬at this price‭, ‬DC charging capability would be welcome‭. ‬You can also choose to drive in electric vehicle-only mode with a very practical range of 96km‭.‬

FEATURES‭ & ‬FUNCTIONALITY

The boot offers a practical 430‭ ‬litres of space‭, ‬which expands to 1,264‭ ‬litres when the rear seats are folded‭. ‬A power tailgate‭ ‬adds convenience‭.‬

Even the standard 710W 14-speaker Bose system signals serious luxury‭, ‬but our test car boasted the superfluous Dh21,500‭, ‬1,455W‭ ‬21-speaker Burmester setup‭, ‬which seriously ups the decibels‭. ‬As for connectivity‭, ‬besides Bluetooth‭, ‬you also have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for more seamless smartphone-like navigation and music functions‭.‬

The air conditioning unit is strong‭, ‬but adjusting airflow direction requires going through menus‭. ‬It also features an active carbon fine dust filter that traps particles‭, ‬pollen‭, ‬and odours‭.‬

VERDICT

With the third-generation Panamera‭, ‬Porsche has finally perfected the 911‭ ‬silhouette in a four-door form‭. ‬The sleek design is bound to turn heads‭, ‬but it's the top-tier build quality and superlative performance‭ ‬-‭ ‬complete with a guttural exhaust‭ ‬-‭ ‬that will unsettle rival super saloon manufacturers and owners alike‭. ‬Yes‭, ‬it's more of a four-seater‭, ‬the options are pricey‭, ‬and the vent controls are buried in the infotainment‭, ‬but few sedans match its‭ ‬overall ownership experience‭. ‬And with improved hybrid range and emission-free EV-only mode‭, ‬you're doing your bit to save the planet‭ ‬-‭ ‬one drive at a time‭.‬

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type‭ ‬ -‭ ‬4/5-seater‭; ‬4-door premium high-performance full-size hatchback

Engine ‭ ‬-‭ ‬Front-engine‭; ‬biturbo 2.9-litre V6‭ + ‬Li-ion 25.9kWh battery with e-motor‭; ‬all-wheel drive

Transmission ‭ ‬-‭ ‬8-speed PDK‭ (‬automated manual‭)‬

Peak output ‭ ‬-‭ ‬544‭ ‬PS‭ (‬system total‭); ‬353‭ ‬PS‭ (‬ICE‭)+ ‬190‭ ‬PS‭ (‬e-motor‭) - ‬750Nm‭ (‬system total‭); ‬500‭ ‬Nm‭ (‬ICE‭)+ ‬450Nm‭ (‬e-motor‭)‬

0‭ ‬to 100kmph ‭ ‬-‭ ‬3.7‭ ‬seconds‭ (‬claimed‭)‬

Top speed ‭ ‬-‭ ‬290kmph‭ (‬drag limited‭; ‬claimed‭)‬

Price ‭ ‬-‭ ‬Starting at Dh527,900‭ (‬incl‭. ‬VAT‭)‬

EDITOR'S RATING‭ - ‬8.5/10‭ ‬stars