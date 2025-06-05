Eid Al Adha 2025: Dubai Police Warn Against Speeding, Reckless Driving Ahead Of Holiday

Dubai Police have issued a strong warning to motorists, urging them to refrain from speeding during the upcoming Eid Al Adha break, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving that could turn celebrations into tragedy.

“Don't spoil Eid's joy by driving at high speeds,” said Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, acting commandant assistant for Operations Affairs and acting chairperson of the Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC). He stressed that exceeding speed limits not only puts lives at risk but can also lead to serious physical, psychological, and financial consequences.

In preparation for a safe and seamless holiday, authorities have launched an extensive security plan, which includes 515 security patrols, 130 civil defence vehicles, two helicopters, and 62 ambulatory stations. Additionally, 34 marine security boats and traffic patrols will be deployed to help reduce congestion and ensure rapid emergency response.

“Whether on land, sea, or in the air, our teams are ready,” Al Mazroui said.“We are working closely with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to secure all prayer grounds and mosques while maintaining smooth traffic flow across the emirate.”

Al Mazroui also urged caution for those enjoying outdoor activities. He advised beachgoers and jet ski enthusiasts to avoid crowded areas where families gather and to keep an eye on children, especially near pools and beaches. Similarly, drivers in desert areas were reminded to operate their bikes and four-wheel-drive vehicles responsibly and avoid speeding.

He further warned against the use of fireworks, calling on families to keep children away from them.“Fireworks can cause burns, permanent injuries, and even ignite fires that threaten lives and property,” he said.

To support public safety, the Command and Control Centre will operate 24/7 to handle emergency calls. Residents were encouraged to contact 999 only for emergencies, and to use 901 for general inquiries. Violations can also be reported via the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police website.

As part of the broader security effort, Dubai's transportation network will be reinforced with 104 trains, over 30,000 taxis and limousines, 1,240 public buses, and 43 marine transport vehicles. In addition, 18 hospitals and clinics will be on standby throughout the holidays to provide prompt medical assistance when needed.

In a bid to further engage the community, the Event Security Committee will organise sports competitions for workers in areas such as Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, and Al Muhaisnah, running from 5pm to midnight on the first two days of Eid.

“We want everyone to enjoy Eid safely, on the roads, at the beaches, and in their neighbourhoods,” Al Mazroui said.