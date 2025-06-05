Pakistani Jail Inmates Escape After Several Earthquakes Cause Panic

Dozens of prisoners escaped from a jail in the Pakistan city of Karachi late on Monday night, a provincial law minister said.

His comments were carried live on local TV news channels on Tuesday. Lanjar said 46 of the escapees had been captured but he did not say how many prisoners had escaped.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The prison break was one of the largest ever in Pakistan, he said.