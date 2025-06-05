5.9-Magnitude Earthquake In Pakistan, Tremors Felt In India

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and its surrounding areas on early Saturday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred today at 9:45 am on the Latitude 36.340 and Longitude 71.05, which is situated on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region.

The earthquake struck Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and surrounding areas.

The earthquake was at a depth of 210 km with the centre in Hindukush Region, Afghanistan, private news channels reported.

The tremors were also felt in Nowhsera, Mardan, Bunir, Dir, Abbottabad, Mingora, Kohat and other cities.

Jolts of the earthquake were also felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other areas of north India including Noida on Saturday morning.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.