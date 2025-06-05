When I started in crypto‭ , ‬I had some of the strangest fears‭ ‬-‭ ‬ones that make absolutely no sense to me now‭. ‬And looking back‭, ‬the things I wasn't afraid of surprise me even more‭.‬

My biggest‭, ‬starting out‭, ‬was that I wouldn't be able to get my money back out‭. ‬Which‭, ‬in hindsight‭, ‬is ridiculous‭. ‬If I could figure out how to put money into crypto‭, ‬obviously‭, ‬I could figure out how to take it out‭. ‬But for some reason‭, ‬I just didn't trust myself to be able to navigate it‭.‬

Little did I know that seven years ago‭, ‬even recently‭, ‬people had their bank accounts shut down for dealing in crypto‭. ‬

Then there was the stress of keeping track of all my keys and passwords‭. ‬When you use a crypto exchange‭, ‬it's just a username and password‭ ‬-‭ ‬like any other website‭. ‬But when you create a new crypto wallet‭, ‬it comes with a set of keys‭. ‬These are random words that act as the key to your funds‭. ‬

Lose your keys‭, ‬lose your crypto‭. ‬But also‭: ‬'Not your keys‭, ‬not your crypto'‭. ‬Because exchanges can go bust‭ (‬Mt Gox‭, ‬FTX‭) ‬and be hacked‭ (‬most recently‭, ‬Bybit‭ ). ‬

I quickly learned that where and how people store their keys is a deeply personal decision‭. ‬Some people circle random words in a‭ ‬dictionary‭. ‬You're not supposed to store them in Google Docs or on your phone‭. ‬Some use password apps or special devices‭. ‬And this fear isn't unfounded‭. ‬There are people with millions of dollars in crypto they can't access because they lost their keys‭. ‬And then there's the infamous story of a guy whose hard drive‭, ‬containing a fortune in Bitcoin‭, ‬is sitting in a landfill somewhere‭. ‬There is a‭ ‬legion of people ready to pounce‭, ‬hack and steal your crypto‭ . ‬And coming up with new ways to do it all the time‭. ‬

That kind of thing can keep anyone investing in crypto up at night‭.‬

If you do figure out a personal security system that works‭, ‬hackers are always one step ahead anyway‭. ‬Chris Larson‭, ‬the co-founder of Ripple‭, ‬reportedly had‭ $‬150‭ ‬million in XRP stolen when his password manager was hacked‭. ‬There are also new crypto gangs targeting people in real life who have publicly talked about their stashes‭.‬

And sending money‭? ‬That terrified me‭, ‬too‭. ‬Crypto is complicated‭. ‬It's not like buying a stock‭. ‬If you're purchasing an altcoin on the Ethereum network‭, ‬you first have to buy Ethereum‭, ‬then swap it into the altcoin you want‭. ‬Sometimes‭, ‬you have to buy Ethereum in one place and send it to another wallet‭. ‬And you wouldn't want to send Bitcoin to a MetaMask wallet‭ ‬-‭ ‬although MetaMask is making changes to allow that‭. ‬At first every single step of the process felt like an opportunity to make an irreversible mistake‭, ‬with so many bits and pieces to keep track of‭. ‬

It's gotten easier‭, ‬but it still gives me pause‭. ‬

For a long time‭, ‬I was even scared to talk about crypto‭. ‬Not because of security concerns‭, ‬but because people were dismissive‭, ‬condescending‭ ‬-‭ ‬and sometimes‭, ‬outright rude‭. ‬I've realised that for many people‭, ‬it's just a bridge too far‭. ‬My late father‭, ‬who was in finance and business‭, ‬wanted nothing to do with it‭. ‬I once visited his home‭,‬‭ ‬eager to discuss what I was learning‭, ‬and he shut me down with‭, ‬“I do not want to talk about Bitcoin‭!‬”‭ ‬It was too much for him‭. ‬People tend to reject what they don't understand‭. ‬And who can wrap their head around a new form of money‭, ‬and a new kind of financial system‭? ‬

What I didn't realise when I started was that crypto wasn't just about investing‭ ‬-‭ ‬it was about facing my fears‭. ‬My fears about finance‭, ‬security‭, ‬scarcity and even my own worth‭. ‬In the spring of 2023‭, ‬those fears hit a peak‭. ‬At 53‭ ‬years old‭, ‬all my friends were suddenly talking about retiring‭. ‬I spent months freaking out‭. ‬How am I going to do this‭? ‬What's my plan‭? ‬Why didn't I save more‭? ‬Where's my rich husband‭?‬

Then‭, ‬one day‭, ‬floating in the ocean in Koh Samui‭, ‬staring at the sunset‭, ‬I had a realisation‭: ‬If I live to be really old‭, ‬I have time‭. ‬If I die soon‭, ‬I have enough‭. ‬And if it's somewhere in between‭, ‬I have enough for that too‭. ‬That moment changed everything‭.‬

And crypto changed me‭. ‬Every step in my journey‭ ‬-‭ ‬every wallet‭, ‬every transaction‭, ‬every fear and resistance level I had to push through‭ ‬-‭ ‬was an exercise in self-trust and resilience‭. ‬The scares never fully disappear‭. ‬But doing something over and over that scares you until you are versed in it‭? ‬That's how you shift your mindset‭. ‬That's how you grow‭.‬

Crypto is more than an investment‭. ‬It's a test‭. ‬It will push you to your limits‭. ‬And if you let it‭, ‬it will change you in ways you could never have imagined‭. ‬