Al-Attiyah Foundation CEO Roundtable Examines Impact Of AI On Global Energy Sector

Doha, Qatar: Industry leaders, policymakers, and global experts gathered yesterday in Doha for the Al-Attiyah Foundation's second CEO Roundtable of the year to explore the game-changing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of the energy sector.

Held under the Chatham House Rule, the event titled“The AI-Powered Energy Revolution: Efficiency, Sustainability, and Innovation” facilitated a frank and insightful exchange on how AI is revolutionising energy operations, supporting climate goals, and reshaping global energy markets.

Speakers included Robin Slocombe, MENA Technology Director at SLB (formerly Schlumberger); Mario Attubato, Platinion Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG); and Yasmine Hamdar, an AI Policy Specialist at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Participants discussed the growing role of AI in streamlining operations across the energy value chain-from predictive maintenance and smart grid optimisation to seismic data analysis and refinery logistics.

Delegates also examined how AI is being deployed to support decarbonisation strategies, particularly through smart energy management, carbon footprint reduction, and improved integration of renewable energy.



According to recent studies, the global deployment of AI is accelerating rapidly. More than 500 new data centre facilities are currently planned or under construction, with tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google accounting for nearly 60% of hyperscale data centre capacity.

Yet concerns about sustainability persist. Projections suggest AI data centres could each cost $200bn and require power equivalent to nine nuclear reactors by 2030. Meanwhile, the financial gap between AI infrastructure investment and revenue generation has reached an estimated $600bn.

Despite such challenges, the consensus was clear: AI is no longer a novelty, but a necessity in the transition to a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable energy future.

Speaking after the roundtable, Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Board of Trustess at Al-Attiyah Foundation said:“It was a pleasure to welcome our members and partners and expert guest speakers to this significant event. Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly changing the energy industry.

This roundtable provided a valuable platform for attendees to evaluate the opportunities and risks of AI and to consider how best to harness its potential to drive innovation, improve sustainability, and maintain global competitiveness.”

The CEO Roundtable series continues to provide a vital forum for high-level dialogue on the future of energy.