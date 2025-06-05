QIC Opens New Car Insurance Outlets At Fahes Centers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the opening of five new car insurance outlets at Woqod Vehicle Technical Inspection Centers (Fahes). This move aims to bring QIC's innovative services closer to more customer segments, enabling easier and better access to top insurance products in Qatar.

QIC's new outlets are located at Fahes centers in Al Mazrouah, Wadi Al Banat, Al Wakra, Al Wukair, and Al Egda.

Through these five outlets, QIC will provide motorists with instant advisory services to help them better understand their insurance needs, allowing them to obtain personalized coverage tailored to their specific driving requirements and ensuring proper financial protection against unforeseen expenses in the event of an accident.

Commenting on the opening of the new outlets, Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC's Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said:“We are pleased to become even closer to our customers in several areas of Qatar through our new outlets and to help more drivers and car owners have the right financial protection they need to drive with peace of mind.

At QIC, we pride ourselves on being Qatar's most trusted insurer and the partner of choice for everyone looking for customer-centric services and innovative solutions that make their insurance journey seamless at all stages: from smoother onboarding to impeccable claims settlement, all merged with personalized experiences throughout the journey.

I am confident that our new outlets will be a valuable addition to our repertoire of customer excellence, and I have no doubt that the customers of Fahes centers, in particular, will have access to the right insurance services they deserve with QIC.”



In addition to comprehensive car insurance and standard third-party liability coverage, QIC offers enhanced add-ons that provide solid financial protection for every driver in Qatar.

These include guaranteed car repairs at an authorized dealer's workshop, new spare parts at no additional cost, and the provision of a temporary replacement car until repairs are completed.

QIC's comprehensive insurance coverage can also be expanded to include the insured car, driver, and passengers in the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman, as well as accidents occurring on desert roads, sand dunes, and other unpaved areas in Qatar.