Ahlibank Empowers Customers With New Personal Loan Campaign


2025-06-05 04:23:13
Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing commitment to provide smart, customer-centric financial solutions, Ahli Bank Q.P.S.C. (Ahlibank) has launched its new Personal Loan Campaign, running from 2 June to 30 September 2025.

This strategic initiative is designed to offer greater financial flexibility through one of the market's most competitive and accessible personal loan packages.

Customers that will transfer their salary to Ahlibank can benefit from a reducing interest rate starting from as low as 3.80 percent per annum, tailored according to salary brackets.

Qatari nationals can access financing up to QR2m, while expatriates can apply for up to QAR 400,000, inclusive of interest.

The package also includes a grace period of up to six months, allowing borrowers to plan their repayments more effectively.

To add further value, customers will receive a Visa Credit Card free of annual fees for the first year, reinforcing Ahlibank's commitment to providing comprehensive, value-added financial services.

“With this campaign, we are reinforcing our mission to help customers achieve their personal goals with financial solutions that are simple, transparent, and aligned with their life priorities,” said AbdulAziz Al Khater, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Ahlibank.

