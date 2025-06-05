Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Share Purchase Plan Raises A$1.6M And Closes

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to advise that the Company's Share Purchase Plan Offer ("SPP") is closing Friday 6 June 2025 after raising A$1.6 million. As announced on 12 May 2025, the Company proposed a maximum of A$1 million Share Purchase Plan Offer as part of a A$11 million capital raising. Due to an overwhelming response, the Company decided to close the SPP early. To view the updated anticipated dates, please visit: -p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

