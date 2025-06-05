Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Share Purchase Plan Raises A$1.6M And Closes


2025-06-05 04:20:13
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to advise that the Company's Share Purchase Plan Offer ("SPP") is closing Friday 6 June 2025 after raising A$1.6 million.
As announced on 12 May 2025, the Company proposed a maximum of A$1 million Share Purchase Plan Offer as part of a A$11 million capital raising.
Due to an overwhelming response, the Company decided to close the SPP early.
To view the updated anticipated dates, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Roger Jackson Executive Chairman Tully Richards Technical Director ...

MENAFN05062025000111011020ID1109639901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search