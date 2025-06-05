Taxestoday Expands Nationwide Amended Tax Return Preparation Services For Individuals And Businesses

Taxestoday information

Shafi Afridi - CEO - Picture

Helping individuals and businesses correct filing errors, claim missed deductions, and stay compliant with IRS regulations.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TaxesToday, a trusted tax preparation firm headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, proudly announces the official launch of its nationwide Amended Tax Return Preparation Services near me . This expansion allows taxpayers across the United States to efficiently correct previously filed returns, add overlooked income or deductions, and adjust filing status or dependents-all with professional support.“Filing taxes can be complicated, and mistakes happen, and the majority of the public don't know who can help me file an amended tax return ,” said Shafi Afridi, CEO of .“ Our goal is to offer a fast, affordable, and accurate solution for taxpayers who need to amend their current or past tax returns 1040X-whether it's due to a simple oversight or a change in financial circumstances.”Key Features of the Service:Correction of errors or omissions on previously filed tax returnsAddition of missed income, deductions, or tax creditsAdjustment of filing status, dependents, or personal informationPreparation of both federal and state amended tax returns.Convenient and secure remote filing options for all clientsThe new service addresses a growing need as more taxpayers face IRS notices due to filing mistakes or receive delayed financial documentation. By expanding these services nationwide, TaxesToday ensures that every taxpayer, regardless of location, has access to trusted professionals who can help them comply with IRS guidelines and avoid unnecessary penalties or delays.TaxesToday also offers a free initial phone consultation to help clients determine if an amended return is needed. Each amended return is carefully reviewed and filed by experienced tax professionals who remain current with the latest tax code changes and compliance updates.“Our expansion reflects our continued commitment to helping taxpayers resolve issues efficiently,” added Shafi Afridi.“From correcting W-2 errors to updating filing statuses after life changes, our team is ready to assist clients nationwide.”About TaxesTodayTaxesToday is a professional tax preparation firm based in Costa Mesa, California. Known for its commitment to accuracy, affordability, and client satisfaction, the firm has served thousands of individuals and businesses for 15 years. TaxesToday offers a wide range of tax services, including Personal and Business tax preparation, electronic filing, and now, nationwide affordable amended tax return preparation support.For more information, visit or call 714-229-1322.

SHAFI AFRIDI

Afridi Legal and Financial Services

+1 714-229-1322

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.