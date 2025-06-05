DAX 40 Trades Marginally Below Record High As AUD/USD Grinds Higher And Brent Crude Oil Slips
AUD/USD is inching towards its 7 May high at $0.6515, above which beckons the 26 May peak at $0.6537. These levels remain in sight while the April-to-June uptrend line at $0.6462 holds.
Below it minor support may be spotted between the 29 and 22 April highs at $0.6449-to-$0.6439 as well as along the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $0.6433.Source: TradingView Brent Crude Oil loses upside momentum
The Brent crude oil price is seen coming off its 55-day SMA at $65.67 and may revisit Wednesday's $64.09 low.
Were the $64.09 low to give way, the 15-to-27 May lows at $63.19-to-$62.82 may be revisited. While the next lower 30 May low at $61.99 holds, further sideways trading is at hand.
A rise above this week's high at $65.76 and the 21 May high at $66.03 would put the 13 May high at $66.51 back on the cards.
Above it sits the major $67.39-to-$70.45 resistance area going back to September 2024.Source: TradingView
