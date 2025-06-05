Real Estate Firm New York Residence, Inc. Visits France & Croatia

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Residence, Inc., a world-renowned real estate brokerage firm, is pleased to announce that Richard Pino, Chief Financial Officer and Associate Broker, will be traveling to France and Croatia from June 17th through July 7th, 2025 to meet with customers.

New York Residence is celebrating twenty-years of success, marking two decades of growth, innovation and unwavering commitment to its customers. "We are incredibly proud of our 20-year journey and the success we've achieved," said Richard Pino, Chief Financial Officer. "This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our employees, and loyalty of our customers.

For two decades, New York Residence has been traveling the globe to introduce buyers to, and educate them about, the advantages of purchasing in one of the strongest real estate markets, New York City. We have successfully found residential, commercial and investment properties for these clients. Mr. Pino has traveled to Croatia, Italy, Columbia, Panama, China, Hong Kong, Russia, Ireland, and throughout the US to meet with customers, and to represent New York Residence at international trade shows.

Real Estate Brokerage Is Still A Relationship BusinessTM. Real estate professionals need to be willing to travel to meet with customers at their request. Customers can easily find information on many third-party real estate websites, but in-person and phone communications are still the most important interactions to educate customers, Richard stated.

Historically, New York Residence was ranked within the top five Manhattan Boutique Firms, was ranked number 20 in closed transactions amongst all firm sizes, and was ranked number 22 in listing dollar volume amongst all firm sizes.

New York Residence is a real estate brokerage firm that specializes in advisory services, residential, commercial, and investment property brokerage sales and rentals. It maintains three offices in New York, with international offices located in Hong Kong, Seoul, and Singapore. New York Residence' corporate headquarters is located at 1501 Broadway, 26th floor, in the iconic Paramount Building in the heart of Times Square.

Private appointments can be arranged for Bordeaux, Sarlat, and Lyon from June 17th - June 27th. Thereafter, appointments in Rovinj will be held at Demex, an audit and tax firm, from June 27th – July 7th. Appointments may be arranged by sending an email to [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Richard Pino

Chief Financial Officer/Associate Broker

New York Residence

O-212-360-7000 x125

M-917-209-7862

[email protected]

