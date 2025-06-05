Customer Drop-Offs Cut By 35% With Sumsub's New Travel Rule SDK For Crypto Apps

Sumsub's Travel Rule solution is now available for seamless app integration through SDK, automating required checks and ensuring compliance without losing users.

LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub , a global full-cycle verification platform, today announces its Travel Rule SDK solution is now available for crypto, fintech, and iGaming businesses. It is designed to be easily incorporated directly into client apps, enabling companies to automate compliance checks and verify sender/recipient information in real time to ensure Travel Rule compliance.

Travel Rule, known as FATF Regulation 16, requires VASPs to share originator and beneficiary data on crypto transactions. With more countries enforcing Travel Rule each year, it is continually becoming an obligatory part of virtual asset transfers. However, implementation challenges remain acute for crypto providers operating globally, with jurisdictions imposing different requirements and thresholds, and governments not providing any unified approach or standard. On top of that, collecting and transmitting compliance data during crypto transactions creates friction, slowing things down and urging users to leave the app without finishing the transfer.

To address the aforementioned challenges, Sumsub offers Travel Rule SDK, letting crypto companies build effective, user-friendly compliance flows. Key benefits include:



Easy setup with minimum engineering effort, ensuring quick integration into the app and reduced development costs;

Flexible and fully customizable workflow, with pre-configured country-specific requirements as rules and automatic jurisdiction detection;

Effortless collection of additional data during deposits, withdrawals and transfers to meet Travel Rule compliance requirements;

Access to the largest and fastest-growing Travel Rule ecosystem of 1,700+ VASP;

VASP attribution, secure communication coupled with unhosted wallet verification feature;

Real-time transaction updates allowing to take immediate action; Seamless and speedy user experience that reduces drop-offs by 35% , on average.

"While Travel Rule compliance logic is complex, failure to adhere to the regulation is associated with high reputational, legal and financial risks. Sumsub offers flexible integration options–SDK, API and protocols–built to simplify Travel Rule compliance programs for VASPs and other regulated entities engaged in crypto transfers," explains Andrew Novoselsky, CPO at Sumsub . "Without sophisticated custom builds, our SDK automatically integrates all the necessary compliance checks while keeping the UX seamless, thus allowing teams to focus on their core business goals."

To find out more about Sumsub's Travel Rule solution for the crypto industry, please go to

About Sumsub

Sumsub is the #1 verification provider for the crypto industry working with 8 out of 10 top global crypto exchanges. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Travel Rule, Non-Doc Verification, AML Screening, Address Verification, Crypto Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, maximize pass rates, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

With over 4000 clients across crypto, fintech, gaming, mobility and edtech industries, Sumsub supports the largest Travel Rule ecosystem of 1700+ virtual asset service providers (VASPs). Having integrated TRP, GTR (owned by Binance), CODE, and Sygna, Sumsub offers fully interoperable single communication Travel Rule protocol, which aims to automate data transfers, reporting, and transaction screening to improve compliance, security, and transparency.

