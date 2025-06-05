PharmaVentures acts as exclusive M&A advisor to the PE firm capiton AG on the successful sale of MiP Pharma's Sterile Production Facility to FAMAR Group.

LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce it recently acted as exclusive M&A advisor to capiton AG on the sale of MiP's sterile production site in Homburg /Saar, Germany to FAMAR, a globally operating pharmaceutical and cosmetic CDMO.

Under capiton's ownership, the MiP manufacturing facility has been transformed into a state-of-the-art world class manufacturing facility. FAMAR intend to build on this further to strengthen its supply chain to meet the growing demand for its pharmaceutical services.

The pharmaceutical services sector that includes CROs, CDMOs and other specialist consultancies continues to evolve and transactions such as this are a key driver for the growth of Pharmaceutical Services companies.

"We are pleased to have assisted capiton AG in the divestment of MiP's manufacturing site in Homburg to MidEuropa-backed FAMAR. This transaction forms a successful part of MiPs strategic plan and gives FAMAR access to a world-class manufacturing facility with space for growth." said Soren Demin, Head of M&A at PharmaVentures.

"This transaction illustrates the important role of specialist advisors such as PharmaVentures play in the execution of these transformative deals," said Dr Fintan Walton, CEO and Founder of PharmaVentures . "Our decades of experience in M&A, together with our detailed knowledge of the pharmaceutical services industry enabled us to deliver the optimal deal for our client."

About capiton AG

capiton is an independent, owner-managed private equity firm with a total fund volume of €1.6 billion. The current investment portfolio of capiton AG includes 18 medium-sized companies. As an equity partner, capiton supports management buy-outs and growth financing for established medium-sized businesses.

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances.

For over 30 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 1000 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies worldwide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning.

PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:



M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

Licensing (in and out licensing)

Strategy (pricing and market access, commercial due diligence, valuations)

Valuations (licensing, M&A, and fundraising) Pricing and Market Access

PharmaVentures is based in London, UK, and employs over 30 professionals and has associates in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

NOTE: This Press release is issued by PharmaVentures Limited, whose wholly owned subsidiary PharmaVentures Capital Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356). This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or engage in any investment products, securities or services and should not be deemed as such.

SOURCE PharmaVentures Ltd

