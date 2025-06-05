Belkin Unveils New Gaming Portfolio Featuring Power-Packed Charging Accessories And Gaming Essentials

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Belkin , a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced its entry into the gaming accessories space with the launch of a new lineup designed to be compatible with the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. Built on decades of experience in power, connectivity and device protection, and released under Belkin's innovation-focused Future Ventures category, this marks the company's first collection of products tailored specifically for the gaming community.

Belkin is“Leveling up your play” – bringing a new level of reliability to the gaming ecosystem that differentiates through premium materials, timeless design, and in-house engineering. The new range includes elevated accessories designed to enhance the Nintendo Switch 2 experience, featuring on-the-go charging solutions, audio gear, robust screen protection, and new travel cases built for effortless portability and protection.

"Gaming is a natural extension of the Belkin brand. With our legacy of creating products that empower people to 'be ready for today', we're excited to bring Belkin's trusted accessories into the world of gaming,” said Steve Malony, CEO of Belkin.“This new portfolio not only allows us to support the next generation of Nintendo Switch, but also reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. It's an exciting step forward as we continue expanding into new categories and delivering meaningful products to meet the needs of our diverse community of users.”

Belkin's new gaming accessories include:



Essential power for gaming on-the-go

The Belkin Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 combines protection and power, ensuring your device stays charged while stored. With an included 10K battery pack, it eliminates the worry of a dead device, offering seamless gaming on the go. Designed with premium materials, it provides reliable protection against scratches and drops. Available in Charcoal, Sand and Green.

Available now on Belkin and Amazon

Price: $69.99 USD / £49.99 / 59,99 € / $99.95 AUD / $109.05 NZD / 199 AED / 199 SAR

For those looking for a portable case that also offers protection, the Belkin Travel Case for Nintendo Switch 2 combines protection and style for a sleek look. Designed with premium materials, it provides reliable protection against scratches and daily wear and tear. Available in Charcoal, Sand and Green.

Available now on Belkin and Amazon

Price: $29.99 / £17.99 / 19,99 € / $39.95 AUD / $49.95 NZD / 99 AED / 99 SAR

Reliable screen protection for any environment

Protect your Nintendo Switch 2 with the Anti-Glare Screen Protector, designed for ultimate durability, clarity, and reduced glare. This premium screen protector not only shields against scratches and smudges but also minimizes reflections, ensuring better visibility in bright or outdoor environments. The included applicator guarantees an aligned and bubble-free installation, making it easy to achieve a perfect fit. Game with confidence, knowing your screen is protected from daily wear and tear while maintaining a crisp, vibrant display.

Available now on Belkin and Amazon

Price: $24.99 / £19.99 / 24,99 € / $29.95 AUD / $34.95 NZD / 79 AED / 79 SAR

The Blue Light Screen Protector not only shields against scratches and smudges but also helps reduce blue light exposure, minimizing eye strain during extended gaming sessions. The included applicator ensures an aligned and bubble-free installation, making it easy to achieve a perfect fit.

Available now on Belkin and Amazon

Price: $29.99 / $29.95 AUD/ $34.95 NZD $29.99 / $29.95 AUD/ $34.95 NZD

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

