403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 05/06: More Upside Ahead (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1570. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1570.
A report on Wednesday showed that the private sector created just 37k jobs in May, pushing Donald Trump to push the Fed to cut interest rates.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has bounced back after bottoming at 1.1060 last month. It rebounded to a high of 1.1452, its highest point since April 23, and 12% above the lowest point this year.The pair has moved above the important support level at 1.1217, the upper side of the cup and handle chart pattern. It has remained above the 50-day moving average.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the year-to-date high of 1.1570. Moving above that level will be important for the pair to invalidate the double-top pattern.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment