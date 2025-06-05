Katsina Advances In National Skills Drive With 3,500 Training Slots
Katsina State has secured 3,500 positions in the federal government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme, marking a significant step in Nigeria's efforts to equip its youth with practical, job-ready skills.
The allocation is part of a broader initiative by the Federal Ministry of Education, which has launched a nationwide TVET programme aimed at enhancing industry-relevant skill development across the country. The programme invites Skill Training Centres , Vocational Enterprise Institutions , and Mastercraft Persons to register for accreditation, enabling them to access government funding for training candidates.
In Katsina, the state government has actively encouraged students in higher institutions to acquire vocational skills alongside their academic pursuits. Isah Musa, the State Commissioner for Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, emphasized the importance of self-reliance and practical skills during a press conference highlighting the state's achievements in education.
The federal government's commitment to vocational training is further evidenced by the approval of ₦120 billion to advance the TVET agenda. This funding aims to empower at least 650,000 youths with technical, vocational, and digital skills over the next two years. Incentives such as monthly stipends, starter packs, and take-off grants are being introduced to attract young Nigerians to vocational training programmes.
The National Directorate of Employment has announced plans to train 3,650 residents of Katsina State in various skills under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative. This programme targets individuals from diverse backgrounds, including school leavers, women, tertiary graduates, retirees, and persons with disabilities, providing training in vocational skills development, small-scale enterprises, rural employment promotion, special public works, and ICT and digital skills.See also Connectbase Unveils Linkbase to Streamline Global Connectivity Partnerships
The federal government's focus on practical learning is evident in the restructuring of the TVET curriculum, with 80% now dedicated to hands-on training and only 20% to theoretical learning. This shift aims to align Nigeria's education system with the needs of its youthful population, 70% of which is under the age of 30.Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment