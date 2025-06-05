EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

Lucentis® biosimilar FYB201/Ranivisio® (ranibizumab) approved in Brazil

05.06.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release // June 5, 2025 Lucentis ® biosimilar FYB201/Ranivisio ® (ranibizumab)

approved in Brazil

Raniviso® becomes first approved Lucentis® biosimilar in Brazil

Commercialization partnership established with Brazilian pharmaceutical company Biomm

Product launch in Brazil expected in Q4 2025, kicking off the commercial rollout of FYB201 across Latin America Further market approvals of FYB201/Ranivisio® granted in Central and South America Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB,“Formycon”) today announces that the Brazilian regulatory authority ANVISA has granted marketing authorization for Ranivisio®1, a biosimilar to Lucentis®2 (ranibizumab). Product launch by the Brazilian biopharma specialist Biomm is expected in Q4 2025, marking the beginning of a phased market rollout of FYB201/Raniviso® across Latin America. Marketing authorizations have already been granted by the regional regulatory authorities in Peru, El Salvador, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic. Further approvals and product launches in Central and South America are planned through early 2027. "The marketing approval of FYB201/Ranivisio® in Brazil underlines our mission to improve access to high-quality biologic drug therapies especially in countries where the usage of high-cost biologics is quite limited today," says Formycon CBO Nicola Mikulcik , adding: "We are extremely pleased to offer a safe, effective and affordable treatment option for the growing patient population with severe retinal diseases in Brazil. In Biomm, we have a strong commercial partner with in-depth knowledge of the local market and the specific requirements of the ophthalmology sector. Based on the country-by-country rollout in LATAM, which is planned to start in Q4 this year, we expect the region to become a good contributor to our profits mid-term." Biomm is a well-established pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in Brazil, the largest healthcare market in South America. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of biopharmaceutical drugs, including biosimilars. According to Biomm, the Brazilian market for anti-VEGF therapies, including the active ingredient ranibizumab, is valued at BRL 374 million (approx. US$ 66 million) annually and has demonstrated consistent growth over the past three years. FYB201/Ranivisio® (ranibizumab) is used to treat severe visual impairments such as wet age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and other retinopathies. Developed by Bioeq AG, a joint venture between Formycon AG and Polpharma Biologics Group BV, the biosimilar is currently available in a total of 21 countries in Europe, North America and the MENA region. 1 Ranivisio® is a registered trademark of Bioeq

2 Lucentis® is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

-------------------------------------------------

About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab and FYB202/ustekinumab, Formycon already has two biosimilars on the market. Another biosimilar, FYB203/aflibercept, has been approved by the FDA, EMA, and MHRA. Four pipeline candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX and TecDAX selection indices. Further information can be found at:

About Bioeq:

Bioeq is a Swiss biopharmaceutical joint venture between the Polpharma Biologics Group and Formycon AG. Bioeq develops, licenses and commercializes biosimilars. About Biomm:

Biomm SA was born with the mission of developing, manufacturing and commercializing biomedicines with global competitiveness, quality and accessibility, bringing the best treatments to a growing number of people. Founded in 2001, during a split-up process of a major global insulin manufacturer, Biomm is the first and only Brazilian company totally focused on biotechnology. About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030. Contact:

Sabrina Müller,

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications,

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

... Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on Formycon's current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.

05.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Formycon AG Fraunhoferstraße 15 82152 Planegg-Martinsried Germany Phone: 089 864667 100 Fax: 089 864667 110 Internet: ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 WKN: A1EWVY Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2151022

End of News EQS News Service