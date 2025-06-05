EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives an order for 56 MW from UMaAG for a repowering project in Germany

Hamburg, 5 June 2025. The Nordex Group has received a new order from Umwelt Management AG UMaAG (UMaAG) of Cuxhaven, Germany. As part of the Drochtersen repowering project in Lower Saxony, the Nordex Group will supply and install a total of eight N163/6.X wind turbines. The order also includes a 20-year premium service contract package that ensures long-term and reliable operation of the wind turbines. The installation of the first turbine is planned for autumn 2026. Full commissioning of all turbines with hybrid towers and hub heights of 164 meters is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. Uwe Leonhardt, CEO of UMaAG, is convinced: "With the repowering project in the district of Stade, we are taking the next step towards more efficient, more powerful wind farms. Nordex is an important partner for us in implementing the energy transition reliably and effectively in the region." "We are pleased to be working with UMaAG on the repowering of the Drochtersen project. By replacing the existing old turbines with modern, powerful wind turbines, we are not only significantly increasing the efficiency but also the power generation capacity of the site. The project shows the potential of repowering older onshore wind farms in Germany – both in terms of the energy transition and space efficiency," says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central at the Nordex Group. About UMaAG Umwelt Management AG (UMaAG), headquartered in Cuxhaven, Germany, has been a reliable player in the wind energy sector for over 25 years. With a total of almost 400 wind turbines in over 50 wind farms in Germany and Poland, UMaAG is actively driving the energy transition with almost 60 employees. Further experience in the areas of biomass, solar energy and energy-efficient housing rounds off the sustainable overall profile. For more information, see About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

