Coinswitch Sets New Standard In Derivatives Trading With Crypto Options Launching At Lowest Fees

CoinSwitch , India's largest crypto trading platform with over 2 crore users, announces the launch of Crypto Options for its users. Designed to meet the needs of a new generation of traders, this new offering brings together industry-low fees, real-time settlement, and 24x7 trading access in all market conditions, delivering a powerful and seamless experience for users looking to explore advanced trading strategies.

With the introduction of Crypto Options, CoinSwitch is redefining how Indian users engage with crypto derivatives. These option contracts give users the right, but not the obligation, to buy (via call options) or sell (via put options) a crypto asset at a predetermined price before a set expiry date.

Some of the key features include:



Multiple Expiries: Users can choose from 11 expiry options, including daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly alternatives offering much more flexibility than the traditional equity markets

Lowest Fees in the Industry: Users can now enjoy maximum profitability with trading fees starting at just 0.015% – the lowest in the crypto industry

24x7 Trading: Users can trade around the clock with no market closures, ensuring continuous access to opportunities across all market conditions-be it bullish, bearish, or sideways

Minimum Investment: Users can start trading with a small lot size; as small as 1 USDT (approx. Rs. 90), making it accessible for every trader

Instant Settlement: Users can settle their trades instantly with seamless trading experiences – an advantage not typically available in traditional equity markets High Implied Volatility: Users can now take advantage of annual volatility ranging between 50% and 75%, unlocking higher trading potential



“Crypto options open up a whole new world of trading opportunities-whether you're looking to hedge your portfolio or make the most of market volatility,” said Balaji Srihari, Vice President, CoinSwitch .



“With this launch, we're aiming to strike the right balance-offering experienced users the advanced tools they need, while also making the experience intuitive and seamless for those who are just starting to explore. Our goal is simple: to make advanced trading more accessible, and a lot less intimidating for our users,” he added.



Unlike equity options, CoinSwitch's Crypto Options come with no market closures, lower barriers to entry, and streamlined execution-making them a uniquely powerful instrument for both seasoned traders and new users exploring derivatives.



For more information, please visit coinswitch/pro/crypto-options-trading .

About CoinSwitch

Founded in 2017, CoinSwitch is India's largest crypto trading platform and a pioneer in shaping the country's crypto ecosystem. With over 2 crore users, CoinSwitch operates a regulatory-compliant platform that simplifies and enhances crypto trading for both retail and professional investors.

Backed by global investors such as Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global, and Sequoia Capital India to the tune of $300 million, CoinSwitch offers 350+ coins on its platform. CoinSwitch is a PeepalCo product and is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and Financial Intelligence Unit - India (FIU- IND) registered.

About PeepalCo

PeepalCo is a house of brands serving India with tailored wealth-tech products aimed at Making Money Equal for All. Founded by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, PeepalCo's products include CoinSwitch and Lemonn. The Group is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.