Jannat Zubair & Shivangi Joshi's Dreamy Summer Getaway Guide To Bali With Airbnb

Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi, two of Indian television's most loved faces, recently set off on the ultimate summer girl's trip to Bali, Indonesia and they did it all with Airbnb. Swapping busy schedules for beach days, hidden gems, and unforgettable adventures, the two besties explored Bali's vibrant culture and natural beauty, all while staying in a cozy Airbnb that became their perfect tropical base.

Jannat unwinds in her peaceful Bali Airbnb - a perfect pause in nature



Reflecting on their Bali escape, Jannat and Shivangi said,“Bali was everything we needed - sunshine, adventure, and the chance to slow down. Our Airbnb felt like a home away from home, tucked away in nature but still close to all the fun spots. From a Balinese cooking class and exploring dreamy waterfalls to massages and incredible local food, every moment was pure magic. Plus, our Airbnb host gave us amazing local recommendations that made the experience even more special. We're coming back with memories (and photos!) we'll cherish forever.”

From local recipes to quiet moments, Jannat and Shivangi made the most of their Bali Airbnb escape

The 3 Bedroom Airbnb Villa the duo stayed at was perfectly set amidst the lush greenery of Kecamatan Mengwi. It offered the perfect blend of modern luxury with natural beauty. With its open, breezy layout, earthy interiors, and a private pool overlooking the jungle, the home offered the perfect setting to unwind after a day of exploring. This truly was the perfect place for slowing down and savoring the essence of island life.



Here's Jannat and Shivangi's ultimate Bali travel guide to help you plan your own unforgettable girls' getaway on Airbnb:



Cook like the locals do with an authentic Airbnb Experience : The duo tried their hand at preparing traditional Balinese dishes, working with authentic spices and ingredients. They learnt to whip up traditional specialities like Kuah Ares (chicken soup with Balinese yellow spices), Jukut Urab (mixed vegetables with Balinese spices), grilled minced chicken satay and others.

Chase Waterfalls and Swing into adventure : No trip to Bali is complete without a little exploration of the countryside, which is why Jannat and Shivangi booked another unforgettable experience on Airbnb . They went on a local tour that included visits to the mystical Kanto Lampo and Tegenungan waterfalls, a scenic coffee plantation, and the iconic Bali swing. Every stop added a fresh burst of excitement to their tropical adventure.

Explore by bike : Want to see Bali like a local? Rent a bike! Jannat and Shivangi recommend renting a bike and riding through the neighbourhoods to truly soak in the island's beauty at your own pace. But please drive with care - comply with the applicable traffic laws in Indonesia for your safety and that of others. This includes wearing a helmet when required, following traffic signs, and not exceeding passenger limits.

Unwind with a traditional Balinese massage : After all the exploring, don't skip a traditional Balinese massage. The combination of aromatherapy and gentle acupressure will leave you feeling completely refreshed. Dining amidst nature : The girls recommend Sardine by K Club in Seminyak for its seafood and stunning rice field views. Another favourite of the duo was Omma Dayclub Bali, a scenic escape overlooking the waterfalls offering spectacular meals.



Whether you're planning a peaceful retreat or a fun-filled girls' trip, Jannat and Shivangi's Bali itinerary is the perfect inspiration to explore the island with Airbnb, where comfort meets local charm.



And most importantly, remember to travel responsibly, respect the local culture, and help preserve the natural beauty of this incredible island.