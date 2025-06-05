403
Indonesia Cements Status As China's Top ASEAN Partner With Historic Currency Pact EBC Financial Group Insights
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) With bilateral trade projected to hit USD160B in 2025, Indonesia's Yuan-Rupiah pact with China for de-dollarisation and reshapes ASEAN's financial future. JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 - As one of China's largest ASEAN trading partners, with bilateral commerce reaching USD147.80 billion in 2024 (6.1% YoY growth), Indonesia has solidified its economic ties with China. During Chinese Premier Li Qiang's state visit ahead of the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, the two nations signed four new MoUs-most critically, an upgraded Local Currency Settlement (LCS) pact between Bank Indonesia (BI) and the People's Bank of China (PBOC). EBC Financial Group (EBC), a leading brokerage firm, examines how this agreement redefines Indonesia's economic resilience.
Sectoral Wins: The Foundation for Deeper Ties
The accords support Indonesia's LCS framework across key sectors. Trade and tourism will benefit from streamlined visa policies, targeting 2 million Chinese visitors in 2025. A USD5 billion commitment for twin industrial parks (Fujian-Batang SEZ) will create over 100,000 jobs. Soft power initiatives, like joint TB vaccine research and media collaboration, strengthen people-to-people ties.
The LCS Breakthrough: Financial Sovereignty in Action
The BI-PBOC agreement enables Rupiah-Yuan use in capital accounts, offering three advantages:
ASEAN's New Template: Unity Amid Global Realignments
China-ASEAN trade hit USD330B (Jan-Apr 2025, +9.2% YoY), with Indonesia leading regional integration. The upgraded CAFTA 3.0 and ASEAN-GCC-China Summit highlight diversified economic partnerships. As Barrett notes, "Indonesia is crafting a blueprint for monetary diversification. The Local Currency Settlement (LCS) deal illustrates how mid-sized economies can reduce overreliance on a single dominant currency, balancing regional cohesion with global standards."
Trade Shield : Bilateral trade (USD147.80B in 2024, +6.1% YoY) avoids costly USD conversions for exports like palm oil and nickel.
Rate Cut Buffer : BI gains flexibility with 5.3% of reserves in yuan, easing policy without destabilising the Rupiah.
BRICS Leverage : Access to New Development Bank funding supports President Prabowo's USD20B infrastructure agenda, reducing dollar reliance.
ASEAN's New Template: Unity Amid Global Realignments
China-ASEAN trade hit USD330B (Jan-Apr 2025, +9.2% YoY), with Indonesia leading regional integration. The upgraded CAFTA 3.0 and ASEAN-GCC-China Summit highlight diversified economic partnerships. As Barrett notes, "Indonesia is crafting a blueprint for monetary diversification. The Local Currency Settlement (LCS) deal illustrates how mid-sized economies can reduce overreliance on a single dominant currency, balancing regional cohesion with global standards."
