Israeli Entity Intensifies Attacks On Southern Lebanon

2025-06-05 04:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli entity has intensified its attacks on villages and towns in southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese News Agency reported that four Israeli boats crossed the buoy line and kidnapped a fisherman from a boat off Ras al Naqoura in southern Lebanon.
The agency added that an Israeli warplane dropped bombs near a bulldozer working in the town of Yaroun to remove the rubble of a house, and later bombed it with a guided missile to disable it.
It is worth noting that the ceasefire agreement reached last November stipulated the withdrawal of occupation forces from border villages and towns in southern Lebanon within 60 days.
Despite the Lebanese government's agreement to extend the deadline until February 18, Israeli occupation forces remain stationed at five points and continue to violate the agreement through repeated military operations.

