US, Russia Leaders Talk Ukraine, Iran On Phone

2025-06-05 04:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he discussed a range of pressing issues on the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes," said Trump on Truth Social platform.
Trump said the conversation addressed the recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian military airfields and Iran's nuclear program.
"The conversation was good, but it will not lead to an immediate peace," he said regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that Putin assured him Russia would respond to the recent attack carried out by Kyiv against Russian air bases.
In another aspect of the conversation, the two sides discussed Iran's nuclear program and Putin's participation in the talks.
"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and on this, I believe that we were in agreement," he said

