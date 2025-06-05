403
New UNIFIL Commander Appointed
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations announced Wednesday the appointment of Major General Diodato Abagnara of Italy as Force Commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Abagnara will succeed Lieutenant General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz of Spain.
He has spent more than 36 years of military service, during which he held command positions within the Italian Armed Forces.
Most recently, Abagnara served as Commander and Chairman of the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon (MTC4L), where he oversaw the coordination of multinational efforts in support of the Lebanese Armed Forces.
He also served as Commander of UNIFIL's Sector West from 2018 to 2019.
