Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan King, FAO Talk Further Bilateral Cooperation

Jordan King, FAO Talk Further Bilateral Cooperation


2025-06-05 04:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed Wednesday ways to enhance bilateral cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
During a meeting in Amman with a FAO delegation, headed by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, King Abdullah II stressed the importance of the UN organization's continued support to Jordan, particularly on its national food security information management system.
He also affirmed his country's keenness to maintain cooperation with FAO to achieve the goals related to food security and agriculture within Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.

MENAFN05062025000067011011ID1109639780

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search