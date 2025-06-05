403
Jordan King, FAO Talk Further Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed Wednesday ways to enhance bilateral cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
During a meeting in Amman with a FAO delegation, headed by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, King Abdullah II stressed the importance of the UN organization's continued support to Jordan, particularly on its national food security information management system.
He also affirmed his country's keenness to maintain cooperation with FAO to achieve the goals related to food security and agriculture within Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.
