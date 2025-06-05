Healthcare Buildings Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Have the Dynamics of the Healthcare Buildings Market Evolved?

Over recent years, the healthcare buildings market size has registered steady growth. From a base of $301.04 billion in 2024, the market is expected to escalate to $309.93 billion in 2025. This predicts a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.0%. Factors including strong economic growth in emerging markets, escalating healthcare spending, an increase in the patient count, a surge in medical tourism numbers, and enhanced government support, are attributable for the progress made during the historic period.

Could a Significant Growth Be Foreseen for the Healthcare Buildings Market?

Forecasts indicate expectations of consistent growth in the healthcare buildings market in the forthcoming years. The market is predicted to leapfrog to $353.84 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.4%. The growth in the forecast period is anticipated to be powered by factors such as an aging population demographic, rise in chronic diseases, rapid urbanization, and an upsurge in population. Looking ahead, the projected trends include the integration of building systems to enhance the efficacy of patient care, safety, and operational efficiency, sustainable and green building practices to reduce environmental impact, increased investments in healthcare buildings infrastructure, and strategic partnerships and collaborations among market giants to diversify their product portfolios and geographic presence.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



Which Factors Promote Growth in the Healthcare Buildings Market?

A significant factor expected to accelerate the growth of the healthcare buildings market going forward is the increase in healthcare expenditure. This references the total funds spent on healthcare goods and services, including medical equipment, hospital services, physician services, prescription drugs, and encompassing public health activities. The investment in healthcare infrastructure and services, denoted as healthcare expenditure, is expected to have a positive influence on healthcare buildings in numerous ways.

Who Are the Conspicuous Players in the Healthcare Buildings Market?

Major companies involved in the dynamics of the healthcare buildings market comprise Hochtief AG, Skanska AB, Balfour Beatty plc, DPR Construction, Royal BAM Group, AECOM Technology, Kier Group plc, McCarthy Holdings Inc, Vaughn Construction, JE Dunn Construction, Hiranandani Constructions, Taisei Corporation, Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Sungdo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., Hansen Yuncken, Shimao Group Holdings Limited, China National Building Material Group CNBM Co. Ltd., Greenland Holdings Corp. Ltd., Morgan Sindall Group plc, HPP Architects, Henning Larsen, Marco Casamonti and Partners, PORR, Bouygues Construction, Eiffage, Turner Construction, Brasfield & Gorrie.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are the Emerging Trends in the Hospital Buildings Market?

In the hospital buildings market, product innovation is highlighted as an emerging trend. Major companies operating in this market are concentrating their efforts on developing innovative products as a strategy to fortify their position in the market.

How is the Healthcare Buildings Market Segmented ?

The healthcare buildings market, as addressed in the report is bifurcated as follows:

1 By Facility Type: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Long Term Care Facilities And Nursing Homes, Academic Institutes, Other Facility Types

2 By Service Type: New Construction, Refurbishment

3 By Healthcare Type: Public Healthcare, Private Healthcare

Subsegments:

1 By Hospitals: General Hospitals, Specialty Hospitals

2 By Ambulatory Surgery Centers: Outpatient Surgery Centers, Same-Day Surgery Centers

3 By Long Term Care Facilities And Nursing Homes: Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities

Which Region Dominates the Healthcare Buildings Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the healthcare buildings market. The regions being evaluated in the healthcare buildings market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company.

Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2025



Engineered Stone Global Market Report 2025



Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. Boasting a collection of more than 15000 reports from 27 disparate industries and encompassing 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has earned a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, inductive secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders at its disposal, they can offer the information needed to maintain your competitive advantage.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.