Pakistan Healthcare Solutions Conference Held In Doha

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) ITQAN Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center, successfully hosted the Pakistan Healthcare Solutions Conference on June 2, 2025, at the ITQAN Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center in Doha.

The event, organized with the Atlantic International Business Network (AIBN) as the executive partner, aimed to advance a shared vision for healthcare innovation and strengthen Pakistan-Qatar collaboration.

The conference was honored by the presence of H E Syed Mustafa Kamal, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination of Pakistan, as the Chief Guest from Pakistan, and Dr. Salih Al Marri, Assistant Minister for Health Affairs, Ministry of Public Health, Qatar, as the Chief Guest from Qatar.

Ali Al Janahi, HMC Acting Assistant Managing Director, Dr. Abdulla Ali Al-Ansari, Medical Advisor to the Managing Director of HMC, also attended, highlighting the high-level commitment to bilateral healthcare ties. The event brought together key stakeholders from the medical, pharmaceutical, telehealth, academic, and regulatory sectors of both nations. It provided a platform for government officials, healthcare leaders, innovators, and investors to explore opportunities for cross-border partnerships and advancements in healthcare development.

The program commenced with inaugural addresses by Javaid I. Sheikh, M.D., M.B.A., Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, and Dr. Abdulla Ahmad Executive Director of the ITQAN Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center. Their remarks underscored the transformative potential of collaborative efforts in strengthening healthcare systems between Pakistan and Qatar.

Keynote presentations were delivered by Lt. Gen. Arshad Naseem HI (M), Surgeon General of Pakistan, and Prof. Dr. Ambreen Afzal Ehsan, Vice President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan. These sessions highlighted Pakistan's advancements in healthcare and set the stage for discussions on bilateral cooperation.

Two high-level panel discussions enriched the conference. The first, on Pakistan-Qatar R&D Collaboration, moderated by Rahid Mazhar, featured experts including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yar, Dr. Ali Raza, Dr. Rayaz Malik, and Dr. Yousuf Al Maslamani. The second, on Emerging Smart Healthcare and Innovation Opportunities, moderated by Dr. Hasham Khan, included Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Dr. Rola Hammoud, Dr. Zahid Ali, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, and Muhammad Irfan, focusing on innovative healthcare technologies.

Additional presentations were delivered by Dr. Obaidullah Malik, CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP); Amr Metwally, Assistant Executive Director at ITQAN; Ikram Ul Haq, President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce; Muhammad Irfan, CEO of Xeven Solutions; and Tanvir Khan, representing Labware Arabia. These talks showcased innovations in regulatory frameworks, medical technology, and industry partnerships.

An exhibition featured stalls from leading companies such as Allison, Labware, and others, displaying advancements in medical devices, laboratory technologies, and AI-powered solutions. This interactive platform facilitated knowledge exchange and explored potential avenues for future collaboration.