Lekhwiya Concludes Second Phase Of 2025 Training Programme
The Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) concluded the second phase of its 2025 training programme at the Zekreet camp, in the presence of Deputy Commander of Lekhwiya H E Staff Major General Mohammed Misfer Al Shahwani, along with a number of commanders, directors and officers from security and military institutions. The ceremony included the graduation of participants from eight training courses, held as part of the plan implemented by the Internal Security Force Training Institute, which targets various security and military entities in the country.
