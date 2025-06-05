World Environment Day Underscores Nation's Commitment To QNV 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The State of Qatar's annual celebration of World Environment Day on June 5 underscores the country's enduring commitment to environmental protection and the sustainability of its natural resources, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, in which the environmental pillar stands as one of its fundamental foundations.

In conversation with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Abdulhadi Nasser Al Marri said that this year's motto revolves around the efforts to reduce plastic pollution as a global call to foster a culture of recycling and underscore the importance of scientific research and innovation in developing sustainable environmental solutions that strike a balance between development and ecological preservation, ultimately benefiting both current and future generations.

The motto consistently aligns with the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, which accords special priority to addressing plastic waste through a flurry of core pillars that include promoting recycling, supporting research-driven innovation, and empowering sustainable environmental industries.

The occasion likewise marks a vital opportunity to bolster community awareness and galvanize both institutions and individuals toward building a clean and safe environment, Al Marri underlined.

Responding to a question about the approved legislations to confront this pollution, Al Marri noted that a statutory law is currently being updated regarding environmental protection, which includes statutory items and penalties for any potential infractions.

The ministry is currently conducting periodic inspection campaigns in lockstep with the competent authorities to intercept infractions on land and sea, in addition to ensuring the commitment to properly managing waste, and at the end of the day, ecosystems are entirely protected, highlighted Al Marri.