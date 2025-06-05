Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Highlights Activities During Syrian Health Minister's Visit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Managing Director of Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Saeed Mudakkar Al-Hajri, welcomed Minister of Health of Syria

H E Dr. Musab Al Ali, at the Foundation's headquarters.

During the meeting, they reviewed the most important charitable and humanitarian activities implemented by the Foundation in over 28 countries worldwide, which have positively impacted their host communities.

These projects reflect the Foundation's consistent approach to fostering sustainable development by focusing on vital sectors such as health, education, and housing, relying on the Foundation's own resources.

The two parties also discussed the possibility of providing support to the health sector in the Syrian Arab Republic and aiding recovery efforts for this sector, which has been significantly affected over the past 14 years.

Al-Hajri expressed the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation's desire for active participation in these efforts to advance this vital sector, practically translating the Foundation's vision of“Health and Education for a Better Life.”

This vision serves as the primary reference for all the Foundation's initiatives and projects, as health and education are considered effective tools that can empower the brotherly Syrian people to achieve their resurgence and live a stable and dignified life.