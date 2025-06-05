MECC Cracks Down On Illegal Wildlife Trade
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), through its Wildlife Development Department, conducted a series of inspections of shops selling wild animals and plants. This is part of the ministry's ongoing commitment to regulate wildlife trade and combat illicit activities.
The inspections aimed to ensure that these establishments possess the necessary permits for displaying or selling wildlife. Officials checked for compliance with both national laws and relevant international agreements designed to protect endangered species and preserve biodiversity.
