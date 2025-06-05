Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Polish, Niger Ambassadors

2025-06-05 04:00:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the State of Qatar H E Tomasz Sadzinski (above). Al Muraikhi wished the Ambassador success in his duties and affirmed that all necessary support would be extended to advance the bilateral relationship toward closer cooperation across multiple fields.

Separately, H E Al Muraikhi received yesterday a copy of credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Niger H E Amadou Madougou. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of all support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

