International Calligraphy Shines In Istanbul: Qatar's Al-Raqeem Competition Honoured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a vibrant celebration of artistic heritage, the 13th IRCICA Arabic Calligraphy Competition recently brought together master calligraphers and enthusiasts in Istanbul. A prominent delegation from Qatar, led by Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Marri, Chairman of the Qatar International Arabic Calligraphy Competition (Al-Raqeem) Committee, actively participated in the prestigious awards ceremony.

Dr. Al-Marri, who also serves as the Director of the Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, headed the Qatari representatives, including Ali bin Hamad Al-Muhannadi Al-Marri, a key member of the Al-Raqeem Competition Committee. Their presence underscored Qatar's commitment to nurturing Islamic arts.

During the event, Dr. Mahmoud Erol Kılıç, Director of the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), extended a warm welcome to all attendees. He then invited Dr. Al-Marri to the podium to present accolades to the deserving winners of the IRCICA competition and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the judging committee, chaired by Belaid Hamidi.

This year's IRCICA competition paid homage to the legacy of the late Egyptian calligrapher Mohamed Abdel Aziz Refaie Al-Turki, a pioneer who founded Egypt's School of Calligraphy Improvement.

The ceremony served as a powerful testament to the impact of the Qatar International Arabic Calligraphy Competition (Al-Raqeem), recognized for its substantial efforts in advancing Arab and Islamic culture by fostering appreciation and dedication to Arabic calligraphy.

The program further enriched the experience with a captivating documentary film on Mohamed Abdel Aziz Refaie, followed by an insightful address from judging committee chairman Belaid Hamidi.

Hamidi passionately articulated the profound significance of such competitions in safeguarding and promoting Arabic calligraphy, emphasizing its indispensable role as a cornerstone of Islamic identity and a distinguished cultural element.