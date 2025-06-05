Municipalities Intensify Food Safety Inspections Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha
Doha, Qatar: As part of nationwide preparations for Eid Al-Adha, Qatari municipalities have ramped up food safety efforts to ensure public health and food quality during the festive period.
Umm Salal Municipality, through its Health Control Section under the Municipal Control Department, carried out a targeted inspection and awareness campaign across traditional kitchens in its jurisdiction. The initiative aimed to verify compliance with health regulations and ensure food safety standards are upheld.
The campaign focused on enhancing the quality of food services by ensuring proper food preparation and adherence to approved health guidelines. Additionally, it sought to educate food handlers on safe food handling practices, reinforcing the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to improving health monitoring and raising awareness among workers in food establishments. These efforts contribute to the delivery of safe food and a healthier environment for consumers.
Meanwhile, Al Wakrah Municipality intensified its food safety operations by conducting 4,196 field inspection visits to food establishments within its administrative boundaries during May.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment