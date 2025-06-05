Denmark's Constitution Day

On behalf of the United States, I extend my congratulations to the people of the Kingdom of Denmark as you celebrate the anniversary of your Constitution. Our nations share a long history as founding NATO Allies, bound by our commitment to peace and global security.

Our enduring relationship is a testament to our shared history and common strategic interests. Together, we are committed to increased NATO defense spending and burden sharing, ensuring a safe, stable, and prosperous Arctic region and advancing trade and investment between our nations.

As you celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the Danish Constitution, I look forward to continuing to build on this strong foundation with the people of Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands.

Tillykke, Denmark!