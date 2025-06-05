11 Dead In India Stampede At RCB Parade

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 11 people have been killed and 33 others injured in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

The incident occurred on Wednesday as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first-ever India Premier League (IPL) title win, Al Jazeera reported.

Authorities said an unexpectedly massive crowd had gathered, far exceeding the stadium's capacity.

“No one expected such a huge crowd,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.“The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but between 200,000 and 300,000 came.”

About 11people died and 33 others were injured in the chaos, he confirmed.

India's NDTV broadcaster also reported the fatalities, while local TV news showed footage of police helping the injured and those who had lost consciousness into ambulances.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar described the crowd as“very uncontrollable” during the event celebrating the team's IPL victory on Tuesday.

