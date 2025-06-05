Democrats Urge Trump Admin To Restore Afghan TPS
KABUL (Pajhwok): A group of 101 Democratic lawmakers has urged the Trump administration's officials to reinstate deportation protections for thousands of Afghans currently residing in the United States.
In a letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the lawmakers called on the administration to restore access to the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Afghan nationals, according to Reuters.
TPS provides temporary deportation relief and work permits to individuals already in the US when their home countries are experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions.
The administration's decision to terminate TPS for Afghans, which is set to take effect on July 14, has raised serious concerns among those relying on the program for legal status and employment.
Adding to those concerns, President Donald Trump announced the signing of a proclamation banning nationals from 12 countries - including Afghanistan - from entering the United States.
sa
