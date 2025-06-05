Kabul Urges UN To Enable Access To Afghans In Europe

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to ensure that its reports accurately reflect the realities on the ground.

During a meeting with UNAMA head Roza Otunbayeva, Muttaqi urged that the caretaker government be allowed access to address the concerns of Afghan nationals in Europe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

The two sides discussed a range of issues, including the needs of returning refugees, the challenges faced by Afghans abroad, recent developments within the country, private sector growth, investment promotion, and other key topics.

Muttaqi highlighted the need for the Afghan government to be able to reach its citizens in Europe in order to offer consular services, resolve legal matters, and safeguard their human rights.

He urged UNAMA to ensure its reports convey the country's progress and stability to the international community in a balanced and accurate manner.

Otunbayeva reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to supporting the Afghan people. She noted that UNAMA is working to attract investment into Afghanistan to create jobs and improve conditions for returning refugees.

She added that international assistance to Afghanistan now goes beyond humanitarian aid, extending into development support.

Otunbayeva pledged to share updates on Afghanistan's progress and to relay the caretaker government's perspectives at upcoming United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meetings.

kk/sa